Committee puts Lifeguard EMS back in play, but Hawkins commissioners will have final say

ROGERSVILLE — Lifeguard EMS is back in the running for a Hawkins County ambulance franchise, just like it was in 2015.

On Friday morning, the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Safety Committee voted 4-0 with two abstentions to recommend to the full commission that Lifeguard be approved to operate as a second ambulance service.

Lifeguard would replace Church Hill EMS, which shut down last week, laying off nearly 50 employees. Earlier this week, CHEMS announced it was declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

However, a committee recommendation doesn’t mean that Lifeguard has a green light, as the company knows all too well.

In 2015, Lifeguard rented a station in Rogersville, staffed three full-time ambulances in the county, and received a committee recommendation to be awarded a third ambulance franchise along with Hawkins EMS and CHEMS.

But when it came to a full commission vote, Lifeguard was ousted.

Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan voted Friday in favor of Lifeguard, but not before adding a caveat.

“I’m going to vote yes, but I’m voting yes so we can take it from this committee on to the full commission,” Vaughan said. “Let them make the decision because we are a recommending body. Like Commissioner (Fred) Castle says, a lot of things don’t make it to the full commission, and they feel like they’re left out. I’m voting yes to send this to the full commission so that all 21 will have a say in this.”

The committee also made two unanimous votes Monday including to dissolve Church Hill EMS’ three-year charter, which was awarded only about a month ago.

The committee also voted to recommend to the full commission that it amend the county ambulance regulations to require services to post a $500,000 surety bond against the company shutting down abruptly and leaving the county in a bind like CHEMS did.

Hawkins County EMS and Lifeguard each presented the committee with proposals Friday. Lifeguard wanted CHEMS’ old territory, while Hawkins EMS wanted approval to be the sole ambulance provider in the county.

Lifeguard regional director Erin Downey told the committee she wanted the same arrangement that CHEMS had with the county, including the $30,000 annual contribution and the three-year franchise.

In exchange, Lifeguard would be willing to put up a $1 million surety bond. Downey said that within two weeks of approval, Lifeguard could hire an all-local staff and have three ambulances on duty full-time 24/7, as well as a non-emergency day truck.

With CHEMS closing, last week Surgoinsville contracted with Hawkins EMS to provide service to the town.

Downey admitted that she hadn’t been in contact with either Mount Carmel or Church Hill about providing EMS service in their cities.

Mount Carmel Alderman Margaret Christian attended Friday’s meeting, however, and asked the committee to approve a second ambulance service for Hawkins County.

Hawkins EMS Director Wayne Elam made his case for the commission to award the entire county to his service as a sole provider.

He projects the cost of operating seven full-time ambulances and a day truck countywide at $2.978 million annually. Based on current call volumes, those trucks would generate between $3.15 million and $3.319 million annually.

Elam’s plan calls for using excess revenue to begin providing response units to the extended areas of the county within the second and third year to reduce response times to rural communities.

But Elam was grilled by some committee members about the service’s inability to cover its own territory adequately in light of past financial problems and complaints.

Bulls Gap Mayor Michael Solomon was also highly critical of Hawkins EMS Friday for failing to respond to his request for cost quotes to place an ambulance in his town full-time.

Solomon was further frustrated with Hawkins EMS due to its willingness to enter into an agreement with Surgoinsville only days after CHEMS shut down.

“I’ve not even had a response from them saying what would it cost the town of Bulls Gap to pay Hawkins County (EMS) to put a unit in Bulls Gap,” Solomon said. “It bothers me that Bulls Gap has one of the lowest revenue streams in the county, yet the larger municipalities in the county have got an EMS unit sitting right in the center of town at no cost to them — and we’re willing to pay for it, and don’t get a response.”

Solomon said he is beginning to feel like the lives of citizens of Bulls Gap and surrounding communities aren’t as valuable as the lives of citizens of Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill and Mount Carmel.

Vaughan asked Elam if the committee went on the record in support of Hawkins EMS placing an ambulance in Bulls Gap, would Hawkins EMS honor that request?

“I’m sure we will do everything we can do,” Elam replied. “You understand, I do have bosses also. As far as I’m concerned, I’ll do everything I can do.”

Elam said that if Hawkins EMS has the revenue generated in his projections, an ambulance in Bulls Gap becomes more feasible.

District 6 Commissioner Darrell Gilliam said he couldn’t support granting Hawkins EMS the territory in eastern Hawkins County until it puts an ambulance deeper into the communities he represents including Clinch and Mooresburg.

“I’ve got 174 kids at Clinch School nine months a year, five days a week,” Gilliam said. “I’ve got almost that many in Mooresburg.”

Gilliam added, “I would feel 100 percent better about Hawkins County (EMS) covering the whole county if they had Bulls Gap, Mooresburg, Clinch, and Alum Well somehow covered before they went to the upper end.”

Gilliam, Vaughan, Dwight Carter and Bob Palmer voted in favor of offering a franchise to Lifeguard, while committee members Fred Castle and Linda Kimbro abstained.

Last week Commissioner John Metz provided some numbers suggesting that Hawkins County could start its own ambulance service with a $20 wheel tax increase.

Metz, who serves on the Public Safety Committee, wasn’t able to attend Friday’s meeting.

Kimbo and Castle said they weren’t able to commit to a countywide EMS solution until Metz’s plan has been fully examined.

The recommendations approved by the committee Friday are expected to be on the Hawkins County Commission’s agenda when it meets again Sept. 26.