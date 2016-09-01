Public hearing speakers tell TDH: Get the Wellmont-MSHA merger done

TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner noted the Certificate of Public Advantage application to get the merger done between the two hospital systems remains under review.

“It’s a big decision for this region and for Tennessee,” Dreyzehner said at the outset of the hearing. “Its the department’s responsibility by law to make sure the proposal meets clear and convincing standards to provide a public benefit for the citizens of this region.”

Aside from states’ approval, it remains unclear if the merger would be contested by the Federal Trade Commission.

Those speaking for the merger at the hearing included Tennessee GOP state Reps. Jon Lundberg and Bud Hulsey, the administrators of both Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Medical Center, a spokesman for Eastman Chemical Co., Kingsport Vice Mayor Mike McIntire, Ted Fields of the Wellmont Foundation, Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gary Mabrey and Aundrea Wilcox representing the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

“Mountain States and Wellmont have made it clear if they are not able to merge with each other, they may merge with other larger systems outside the region,” said Clark Jordan, vice president and assistant general counsel at Eastman.

Speaking against the merger was disabled resident Jeff Altom, who suggested the trauma center at Holston Valley would be going away.

“All the patients coming out of Virginia stop at Holston Valley, be stabilized and then are sent on,” he said. ” ... If this does happen, there is going to be a bunch of specialists leave.”

Todd Norris, Wellmont’s senior vice president of system advancement and president of the Wellmont Foundation, said the merged system’s commitment is to increase specialty access.

“We don’t have any reason to believe there will be reduced specialty coverage,” Norris pointed out.

The merger’s Virginia cooperative agreement application was deemed complete last week by the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, chaired by Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City.

In mid-August, Dreyzehner responded to a letter from Tri-Cities chamber of commerce executives who apparently want to see the merger advance faster.

“We at the Department of Health understand the feelings that you express in your letter regarding your ‘strong wish that the process advance...,’” he said in his response. “Immediately upon receipt of an incomplete Certificate of Public Advantage (COPA) application on February 16, 2016, we began our internal review process and our public meeting process. Our initial hope was that the June 7, 2016, public hearing would take place subsequent to our having deemed the application complete and would fulfill the statutory public hearing requirement; unfortunately, we cannot fulfill that requirement until at least 50 days after the application has been deemed complete.”

Dreyzehner also said responses to the department’s questions have to be reviewed, and he also pointed out his department still hadn’t received a “plan of separation” crucial to the COPA process.

He added the mergers that have occurred have been between individual hospitals, with none involving two large health care systems.

“Additionally, there never before has been a COPA application in Tennessee,” he said. “Thus, we are in completely new territory here and every step we take is one we haven’t taken before.”