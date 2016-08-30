Studio 6 opens fourth boutique in Kingsport

The business’ motto is: Where style isn't an age, it's a frame of mind.

“Our target customer is really anywhere from high school up, but we do have middle schoolers,” said business owner Suzy Griffin. “I feel we’re unique because we offer so many other resources to buy our merchandise. We have a website. We have different exchange groups I sell from. I could carry from any vendor and they would tell me ‘Oh this is the best.’ I carry what I feel is the most trending thing and what I feel is going to be hot.”

Studio 6 sells dresses, tops, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

Brands include HaydenNatural, Life, Umgee, HYFVE, Entro, GIVE HER SIX, Golden Stella, Triumph, Two's Company and Velzera.

Griffin opened the business in 2009 in Bristol, Va., and expanded to Knoxville and Chattanooga.

For more go to www.shopstudio6.com.