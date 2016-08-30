Public hearings on Wellmont-MSHA COPA to be held

“These hearings are an opportunity for Tennesseans to weigh in on the future of health care in our state,” TDH Commisioner John Dreyzehner said in a news release. “A proposed merger of systems in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is precedent setting and is a big decision for our state. It’s the department’s responsibility by law to ensure the proposal would meet a clear and convincing standard to provide a public benefit to the citizens of this region and ultimately all of Tennessee.”

The public hearing schedule includes meetings in Kingsport, Nashville, Bristol and Johnson City:

• Thursday, Sept. 1

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Kingsport Renaissance Center, Room 310

1200 E. Center St.

• Thursday, Sept. 29

2–4 p.m. CDT

William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower, Tennessee Room

312 Rosa L. Parks Ave.

Nashville

• Thursday, Oct. 6

5:30–7:30 p.m.

Slater Center Auditorium

325 McDowell St.

Bristol

The public hearing in Johnson City, TDH said, will be held after the COPA application is deemed complete to fulfill state law. That date is to be determined.

For citizens who are not able to attend any of the hearings but want to give input on the proposed merger, they can do so online by visiting http://tn.gov/health/article/certificate-of-public-advantage-how-to-comment.

TDH said it is currently working with Mountain States and Wellmont along with the attorney general’s office to acquire all of the necessary information as required by law to complete the COPA application for review and evaluation.

“This COPA process is important for the citizens of Tennessee, and the department is working diligently to fulfill its responsibilities in a timely manner and to be responsive and transparent throughout this complex process,” Dreyzehner noted.

In the spring of 2015, the Tennessee General Assembly passed legislation that amended Tennessee’s COPA law to allow hospital mergers, which included establishing the department’s role of evaluating and acting on the COPA application as well as establishing the benchmarks the new entity would have to meet to establish clear and convincing evidence of public benefit to the citizens of the region.

Last week, the Southwest Virginia Health Authority voted to deem the Wellmont-Mountain States application in Virginia complete.