Old gob pile feeds St. Paul power plant

On Tuesday, Dominion said the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals & Energy (DMME) long considered the 12-acre Hurricane Creek gob pile its highest priority for reclamation in the Dumps Creek watershed, a tributary area that flows into the Clinch.

“This is a major environmental success story,” said Paul Koonce, chief executive officer for the Dominion Generation Group. “A unique power station is taking a waste product from a century-old coal mine and using it to responsibly make energy for Virginia today. This gob coal piled along the banks of a Clinch River tributary has been polluting the river for decades and desperately needed to be cleaned up.”

Located near Carbo on Dumps Creek, just about a half-mile from the Clinch River, the gob site dates back to 1907, when the Moss No. 2 mine was first operated by Clinchfield Coal Co. The operation was shut down for a few years, then reactivated in the 1940s and operated for several more decades.

Since 2014, when the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement approved DMME’s and Dominion’s plans to reclaim the site by essentially mining it, in a fashion, approximately 1 million tons of waste coal and rock have been removed and properly disposed of, with about 500,000 tons of gob coal gleaned, transported and fed into Dominion’s state-of-the-art power generating station to produce electricity.

Dominion partners with Gobco LLC of Abingdon, a company that has won multiple awards for its reclamation work, to identify and reclaim old waste coal sites in Southwest Virginia. Gobco screens out the waste coal and provides it to Dominion for use in the St. Paul facility.

A gob site is cleaned down to the original ground, Dominion said, covered with topsoil where needed, sloped as needed for proper drainage, and seeded with a special grass that supports wildlife. The area is then replanted with native hardwood tree seedlings.

Eleven other gob piles have already been reclaimed by Gobco, although the Hurricane Creek/Dumps Creek site has been the largest, with an estimated 200 tons of waste from that site making it into the Clinch River annually for decades. Gobco, Dominion and DMME say approximately 2.65 million tons to date from all gob sites have gone the reclamation/power generating route.

The cleanup of the Hurricane/Dumps Creek site received accolades from The Nature Conservancy’s area director.

“The reclamation of the Hurricane Creek gob pile is an important step toward improving water quality in the nationally important Clinch River watershed,” said Brad Kreps, director of the Clinch Valley Program for the Nature Conservancy.

“Finding creative solutions to address pollution from abandoned mined lands is a crucial part of a larger effort underway to ensure the Clinch River can provide clean water for the people, wildlife and the local economies that depend on it.”

Dominion’s Hybrid Energy Center is a 600 megawatt, mostly coal-powered generating station that began operating in 2012. The St. Paul facility can also burn biomass as part of its fuel stock, with about 10 percent of renewable sources for its fuel stream. The facility was also designed with waste coal and reclamation of those sites in mind as part of the fuel mix as well, yet still operates under some of the most stringent air quality requirements in the nation for a coal-powered generating station.

“To see these old waste coal sites restored is really a joy for us. I have worked 40 years in the coal industry and the last 13 years overseeing these reclamation efforts,” said Gobco co-owner and manager Walt Crickmer.

“However, it was not until (the St. Paul power plant) came online that our company really had the opportunity to clean up some of the worst problems. The irony is that a new type of coal-fired power station is crucial to cleaning up the waste of a bygone era in coal mining.”

Over the coming months, Dominion said the utility will work with Gobco and DMME to evaluate other major gob pile sites in the Clinch River watershed and begin planning for their reclamation.