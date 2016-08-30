Hawkins EMS maintaining the CHEMS territory with addition of seven ambulances

A notice from Church Hill EMS attorney Mark S. Dessauer states: Church Hill Emergency Medical Services Inc. elected to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to take advantage of the protection of the bankruptcy laws to maximize recovery for its creditors and to facilitate the transition of its services to a new or successor provider.”

-------------------------—

CHURCH HILL — Hawkins County EMS has reportedly purchased seven used ambulances from Church Hill EMS, bolstering its fleet and alleviating concerns about what would happen when CHEMS’ insurance expires Sept. 1.

Hawkins EMS has been utilizing the CHEMS ambulances and the CHEMS stations in Mount Carmel and Church Hill since last week, when CHEMS announced it was out of business.

Hawkins EMS also hired approximately 20 laid-off CHEMS crew members to man those ambulances, which are staging in Mount Carmel, Church Hill and Surgoinsville — CHEMS’ old territory.

CHEMS Board of Directors member Mark Sandidge told the Times-News on Tuesday that Hawkins EMS will be able to continue using the CHEMS stations in Church Hill and Mount Carmel for the foreseeable future.

Sandidge said that could change if CHEMS enters into bankruptcy, in which case they will try to give Hawkins EMS ample warning to find new locations in those two cities.

Hawkins EMS is contracted with Surgoinsville to place an ambulance on municipal property.

Sullivan County EMS has been on standby to provide assistance in Hawkins County if needed since CHEMS closed.

Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell told the Times-News on Tuesday as far as he knows Sullivan County EMS hasn’t been asked to answer any calls in Hawkins County.

Hawkins runs four ambulances at all times and a day truck for non-emergency calls at all times to cover its traditional territory west of Surgoinsville.

CHEMS had run three trucks and a day truck at all times, which Hawkins EMS has been able to maintain since taking over the CHEMS territory.

“We were told that Hawkins EMS bought seven ambulances from Church Hill EMS,” Murrell said. “They were older ambulances that have clear titles and no liens. They (Hawkins EMS) are keeping up with the calls right now.”

Murrell said he’s waiting to see what happens on one of those “worst-case scenario” days.

“Hawkins County is unique in that more of our ambulances have to travel out of the county than most counties around us,” Murrell said. “We have an excellent hospital in Rogersville, but a lot of the specialty doctors are in Kingsport, and that means when we get slammed, a lot of our ambulances are tied up either at a Kingsport hospital or in transit.”

He added, “What’s been recommended is we have eight (emergency) ambulances on duty at all times countywide instead of seven. Whether or not they can do that remains to be seen.”

The Hawkins County Commission’s Public Safety Committee will meet Friday morning in Rogersville for more discussion about a permanent solution to the county’s ambulance situation.