Obama Administration touts its post-coal jobs strategy

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration announced 29 awards totaling $38.8 million would go to organizations in coal-impacted communities.

The investments were made as a part of the Obama Administration’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative to stimulate economic growth in communities that have historically relied on the coal economy for economic stability.

All total, the Obama Administration said the investments would create or retain 3,400 jobs in agriculture, technology, entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and other diverse sectors in Appalachia’s coal-impacted communities.

Contrast that with a Bureau of Labor Statistics report last spring that said the United States has lost approximately 191,000 jobs in the mining industry since September 2014. The coal mining industry alone has lost approximately 10,900 jobs since April 2015, according to the bureau.

Jason Walsh, senior policy advisor of the White House Domestic Policy Council, acknowledged there’s a robust public debate about why the energy landscape in this country is changing.

“That’s fine, that’s democracy, but it’s our strong belief the people and communities most impacted by these changes are less interested in that debate and more interested in finding solutions,” Walsh said in a conference call with reporters.

The awards included a $1.4 million ARC grant to Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in Cedar Bluff, Va. to retrain and provide reemployment services for coal miners; a $1.5 million ARC grant to Appalachian Sustainable Development in Abington, Va., for the Central Appalachian Food Enterprise Corridor, a coordinated local foods distribution network; and a $400,000 grant to help Pennington Gap and Jonesville develop broadband service.

The Obama Administration, for instance, insisted the food corridor will act as a “regional economic driver” creating 120 jobs, retaining 250 jobs, and ultimately creating 95 new businesses.

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, a Northeast Tennessee Republican critical of the administration’s tightening rules on carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, had this reaction to the announcement: “While this is much-needed attention because these communities desperately need assistance, small towns throughout Appalachia wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for President Obama’s war on coal. A true solution would be to pursue an all-of-the-above energy policy that protects our interests at home and abroad.”

Roe’s Southwest Virginia GOP counterpart, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, applauded the announcement.

“These awards are a small step which I am optimistic will help to reinvigorate economic prospects in Southwest Virginia,” he said in a release. “I extend my congratulations to all those who worked to secure this funding and to those who also continue pushing to advance economic development strategies in our region. As we know all too well, the need in Appalachian coal communities remains great. I am proud to be a part of the group in Congress that continues to defend the reasonable and rational use of coal as a major energy source. But as the fight to counter regulatory onslaught and defend the use of coal continues, so must we continue our efforts together to advance economic development strategies to help keep and grow jobs in Appalachia.”

These awards have also attracted an additional $66.9 million in leveraged investments from other public and private partners, according to the Obama Administration.

“Appalachian communities are actively engaged in creating diverse local economies that are resilient, sustainable and strong,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Earl Gohl. “Local leaders and entrepreneurs will use these investments to develop, direct, and implement economic diversification initiatives which will have long-lasting impact.”

Additional information about the POWER Initiative is available at www.arc.gov/power or www.eda.gov/power.