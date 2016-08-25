Hawkins EMS to cover whole county while commission considers options

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County EMS will continue providing ambulance service to the entire county for at least the next 30 days while county commissioners consider options for a permanent solution to filling the void left by Church Hill EMS closing earlier this week.

One solution offered by Hawkins EMS Director Wayne Elam was to simply give his agency the go-ahead to continue covering the entire county.

Elam told the commission’s Budget Committee Thursday he has hired about 20 former CHEMS staff members part-time, and CHEMS has loaned some of its ambulances for the time being.

But, the insurance on the CHEMS ambulances expires Sept. 1. CHEMS should know more soon about if, and how, it will be dissolved, and what will happen to its assets.

But, Elam couldn’t tell the committee Thursday if he will be allowed to use those ambulances after Sept. 1.

A couple of years ago it was Hawkins EMS that was reportedly suffering a financial crisis, cutting back on units and staff.

“The consensus is there’s fear this is going to put such a strain on you — you’re going to end up in the same boat that Church Hill is,” said Commissioner John Metz.

Elam noted, however, that the volume of calls generated countywide would make a single county agency more economically viable than two agencies splitting the county.

“This puts us in a great situation to have a countywide service,” Elam told the committee. “With a single service for the county there’s no arguing over lines. We can move trucks around where we need to cover areas and not have to wait until you’re hollered at.”

Hawkins EMS board member Chili Sanders told the committee that Hawkins EMS has lower overhead and is more fiscally conservative than some other agencies. He said a countywide move looks good on paper.

“I’ve heard some comments from commissioners in the past they’d like to have one organization,” Sanders said. “This is your chance to have it.”

A second option presented to the Public Safety Committee was to give Lifeguard EMS a franchise to cover CHEMS’s territory, which is east of Surgoinsville including Phipps Bend..

Lifeguard regional director Erin Downey told the committee Thursday that Lifeguard would want the same arrangement that CHEMS had, including a three-year franchise and $30,000 annual county contribution.

Downey said Lifeguard would also likely be willing to put up a $1 million performance bond if it received the same franchise agreement CHEMS had.

“What you’re seeing in different counties across Tennessee is the smaller companies are dissolving, and it’s getting tougher and tougher in health care,” Downy told the committee. “Reimbursement is a challenge. What we offer as a larger company is the economies of scale. For example, if we were to come into Hawkins County to start up, we could very rapidly bring in several H.R. people. We wouldn’t have to stand up a new billing company. We already have that infrastructure in place. The dispatch portion of non-emergency calls, we have that infrastructure in place. We have the capital backing to buy ambulances and come in and start operating.”

Public Safety Committee Chairman Stacy Vaughan scheduled a meeting for Friday, Sept. 2, to give both Hawkins EMS and Lifeguard time to gather call volume data and other information needed to generate potential revenue projections.

The committee wants to see those numbers on Sept. 2 to determine the financial viability of both agencies.

Metz, a member of the committee, also presented commissioners a third option in which the county starts its own ambulance agency.

Metz said the proposal would require a $20 wheel tax increase to pay for, but he said he believes it’s the only way to avoid the possibility of another private EMS agency folding and creating a service void in the county.

A $20 wheel tax increase would generate approximately $1.06 million in new revenue.

Hawkins County currently allocates a total of $465,000 in contributions to fire, rescue, EMS, and other safety related agencies.

Metz proposes eliminating those contributions and funding them with the new wheel tax revenue.

He said he’d budget $275,000 toward countywide fire protection, which is an $8,000 increase over the current contributions.

The tax revenue would also cover the $50,000 allocation to each of the two rescue squads, $6,000 for the Red Cross, and $25,000 to the Humane Society, which would be a $2,000 over last year’s contribution.

He would then allocate $400,000 toward a county-operated EMS agency.

That would leave a “buffer” of about $250,000 in unallocated new revenue, as well as eliminating the $465,000 from the contributions budget.

“I know everybody don’t like the wheel tax, but I would be more than happy to pay a $20 wheel tax just to know that if my family is in an auto accident, or somebody is having a stroke, the propensity of somebody being there within the allotted time is going to happen,” Metz said. “We would then be able to control where stations are located, and secure the livelihood of the employees.”

Metz added, “If we continue with what we’re doing right now we’re going to be right back here. It may be six months. It may be a year, but I’ll see you back here sometime during that time period, I guarantee it.”