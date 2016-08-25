Airport Authority upgrades logo, drops 'Regional' from its name

The new “TRI” logo builds on the airport’s TRI designation assigned by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport legal counsel Bill Bovender, however, suggested there may be a problem with the new branding because there is a Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Wash.

“How that (trademark) application plays out remains to be seen,” Bovender told commissioners.

Still, upgrading the airport’s branding is important since Executive Director Patrick Wilson is projecting a 3 percent decline in ridership while operating on tight margins in a $6.3 million spending plan in the current fiscal year.

Airport Authority commissioners, in an attempt to bring in new revenue, have been looking to the southside airfield for aviation-related economic development.

Wilson told commissioners the southside airfield, known as Aerospace Park, has 160 available acres — but only 21 state-certified acres ready to be built on now.

Wilson advised he has been meeting with the airport’s former owners — Northeast Tennessee cities and counties — to raise awareness of the need for cash to grade the property and make it job producing.

“That amount is about $15 million,” Wilson said of the money needed to get the job done.

Other options for raising the money include federal grants, adding to the airport’s $2.37 million debt or asking the airport’s former owners to pitch in.

“I think the stage is set for us to have a real regional effort,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, an Airport Authority commissioner, said of the task.

Wilson previously noted there’s about a 5-10 year window to attract aircraft production/completion projects, in addition to so-called “maintenance, repair and operations” companies.

Other commissioners suggested the timing is good since Northeast State Community College, located next to the airport, is building its aviation curriculum with partners like Bell Helicopter in Piney Flats.

Alex Bertelli, who manages the state’s aerospace, defense and energy technology projects, said Aerospace Park is “the easiest site to sell” in the region’s portfolio, Sullivan NETWORKS Partnership CEO Clay Walker told commissioners.

Commissioners were also briefed on upcoming general aviation air travel related to the “Battle at Bristol” college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 10.

“We think there’s going to be more air traffic but it’s going to be smaller aircraft,” airport Director of Operations David Jones advised.

UBER drivers are now serving the airport with ground transportation, Wilson added.

After the Airport Authority meeting, airport officials showed off their spanking new $6.24 million terminal frontage improvements — a key front door for the region — complete with widened sidewalks, a bigger drop-off/pickup lane and better access to parking.

A statute of the late U.S. Sen. Kenneth McKellar, leftover from the former terminal frontage, was relocated to a more prominent spot in front of short-term parking. McKellar played a role in the airport’s development in the 1930s, and the airfield was named for him.

For more about Tri-Cities Airport go to www.triflight.com.