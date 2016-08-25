SW Va. organizations get $3 million to retrain jobless miners

Warner and Kaine said the funding is part of the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) initiative, a multi-agency effort targeting federal economic and workforce development resources to communities and workers affected by job lossses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries.

“These funds will provide much needed resources to retrain displaced coal workers and provide them with the skills they need for new jobs in high-demand industries like advanced manufacturing and health technology,” Warner said.

“Investment in these communities will help diversify the region’s economy and create good-paying, 21st century jobs right here in Southwest Virginia.”

Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff will receive more than $1.4 million for the Retraining Energy Displaced Individuals (REDI) Center for Dislocated Coal Miners program. The program is touted to provide fast track re-employment services directly to displaced coal miners. The program seeks to certify 165 new trainees over the life the award.

REDI includes an intensive, accelerated program of coursework to enable workers to obtain credentialed work skills in as little as four months rather than more traditional training periods of a year or more.

In addition, a $1.5 million grant will go to Appalachian Sustainable Development in Abingdon for the Central Appalachian Food Enterprise Corridor. The five-state, 43-county project will develop a coordinated local foods distribution network across Central Appalachia and connect established and emerging producers in Ohio, West Virginia, Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky to wholesale distribution markets.

The “food corridor” seeks to act as a regional economic driver, creating 120 jobs, retaining 250 jobs, and ultimately creating 95 new businesses. The ARC award will support planning, partner convening, and capacity building, as well as production and processing equipment, supplies and labor costs, and will be supported by funding from the Just Transition Fund, according to Warner and Kaine.

Moreover, $400,000 was awarded to Pennington Gap and Jonesville as part of a partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand the Cool & Connected Initiative to help 10 Appalachian coal-impacted communities use broadband service to revitalize small town main streets and promote economic development.