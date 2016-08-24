Hawkins negotiating with Lifeguard as possible replacement for Church Hill EMS

Hawkins County EMS has been covering eastern Hawkins County since CHEMS President Fred Arnold announced Tuesday night that they are out of business.

Sullivan County EMS is also on call to assist in Hawkins County with ambulance service if needed.

Lifeguard previously operated in Hawkins County for about a year.

But Lifeguard was ousted by the Hawkins County Commission last year when the commission opted to approve operating franchises for only the county’s two more historically established ambulance services — Hawkins EMS and Church Hill EMS.

Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey told the Times-News on Wednesday he has been in communications with Lifeguard, which is interested in returning to Hawkins County.

Bailey said he confirmed through County Attorney Jim Phillips that he has the authority to allow an ambulance service to operate in the county in an emergency situation without a county commission approved franchise.

But Lifeguard isn’t interested in a short-term operating permit, Bailey said Wednesday.

Lifeguard reportedly wants a long-term commitment from Hawkins County, but Phillips indicated that’s beyond the mayor’s authority.

On Thursday morning, Bailey and the commission’s Public Safety Committee will hold an emergency meeting to discuss a replacement for CHEMS, which had covered all territory east of and including Surgoinsville and Phipps Bend.

Lifeguard is expected to participate in that meeting.

Last year, the Public Safety Committee recommended permitting Lifeguard to operate as a third franchised ambulance service in the county.

Subsequently the full county commission rejected that recommendation and sent Lifeguard packing.

“They (Lifeguard) were hesitant about committing on the short-term basis,” Bailey said. “County Commission is the only one that can guarantee a long-term relationship with an ambulance service. The law says I can bring them in an emergency, and of course, it is an emergency.”

Bailey added, “I really don’t care who provides the service. If you fall over, I don’t care who comes and gets you. I just want someone to come and get you and take you where you need to go. That’s the bottom line.”

Mount Carmel has reportedly agreed to allow an ambulance operating with county permission to stage at the town’s police/fire station complex.

The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen had approved a municipal franchise contract with CHEMS to place an ambulance in the city 24/7.

On Wednesday evening, the BMA met in emergency session and voted to dissolve that contract and approve a municipal franchise contract with Hawkins EMS.

Mayor Merrell Graham told the Times-News that Hawkins EMS has agreed to meet CHEMS’ terms and post an ambulance in Surgoinsville 24/7 as well.

Church Hill City Recorder Mark Sandidge said his city has taken no action as of yet related to an ambulance service. That city remains covered by Hawkins EMS

“We’re Ok right now as far as ambulance coverage,” Bailey said. “Hopefully we’ll get some answers in the (Thursday) morning about what’s going to happen in the long term.”