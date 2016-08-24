Eastman's town hall meetings aren't open to the public

The global specialty chemical company, based in Kingsport, isn’t sharing with the Times-News what Costa said.

“Mr. Costa did host a global town hall for employees as members of our senior leadership, including Mr. Costa, normally do throughout the year,” Eastman spokeswoman Tracy Kilgore Addington noted in an email. “These are regular meetings that are for employees only and are not open to the public. They serve as an opportunity for our leadership to share company information with employees. Oftentimes this information is confidential or restricted to an internal audience, therefore, as is our normal practice, we don’t externally publicize these meetings, nor do we publicly share non-material content. Beyond the information that is shared by our leaders, town halls are primarily seen as an opportunity to create for our employees an open environment to ask questions directly to our senior management. Therefore, the comments that are shared during these meetings are not transcribed or disclosed.”

Late last month, Eastman reported it will not achieve a seventh straight year of earnings growth and told Wall Street to expect its 2016 adjusted earnings per share to be up to 10 percent below 2015’s earnings. The announcement accompanied its second quarter report with the company disclosing lower revenues compared to second quarter 2015.

Eastman said the next day it is using “every lever in a challenging environment” — $100 million in cost reductions; accelerating growth from innovation platforms and improving its product mix; transforming its portfolio toward specialties; and executing a balanced capital allocation.

The company also insisted it’s still well positioned for long-term earnings growth and expected to generate $900 million in free cash flow this year.

That cash flow, Eastman said, is being deployed to pay dividends and repurchase shares.

Following the second quarter report, Costa told Wall Street analysts Eastman remains on track to sell its ethylene and certain commodity olefin product lines.

The “near term challenges,” said Eastman, included excess global capacity in olefins and methanol; uncertain global economic growth; a strengthening U.S. dollar against Asian currencies; increasing competitive pressure, particularly from the Asia Pacific region; and issues in its fibers business.

Eastman serves customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately $9.6 billion.

