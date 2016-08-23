Hawkins faces county shutdown if budget isn't approved by Aug. 31

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County commissioners bickered over pennies on the proposed 2016-17 property tax rate, but the elephant in the room is still a $2.1 million revenue deficit that will more than deplete general fund reserves by 2017-18.

On Monday, the county commission’s Budget Committee hosted its second full commission budget workshop.

The full commission meets again on Aug. 29 to consider approval of the budget and property tax rate.

If the commission fails to approve a budget by Aug. 31, all county offices with exception of the school system and sheriff’s office will shut down until a budget is approved.

Based on some of the negative comments made by commissioners about the current budget proposal during Monday’s workshop, a county shutdown is a very real possibility.

The 2015-16 property tax rate was $2.465 per $100 of assessed property value.

Due to a reduction in property values reflected in this year reassessment, the state presented Hawkins County a certified tax rate of $2.5323 per $100 of assessed property value.

That’s a break-even property tax revenue figure, not including growth from new construction.

There has been a movement among some commissioners to ignore the certified property tax rate and keep the rate at $2.465.

Property Assessor Jeff Thacker told the commission it could set its property tax rate at $2.492 and generate almost exactly the same amount of revenue it generated last year, but that would eliminate all of the growth from new construction.

Following a lengthy discussion Monday, the Budget Committee forwarded the proposed budget and $2.5323 property tax rate to the full commission for approval. Committee member Stacy Vaughan said the full commission can change it on Aug. 29 if it so chooses.

That original proposal would leave the county general fund with $823,000 in reserves as of the end of 2016-17.

But it doesn’t address the fact that the county is spending about $2.1 million more than it’s bringing in, a situation that will still exist when the Budget Committee begins working on the 2017-18 budget next year.

Despite the impending deficit, some commissioners still discussed keeping the old property tax rate, which would cost the county more than $600,000 in revenue.

Most vocally opposed to the state certified tax rate is Commissioner Rick Brewer.

“I understand it’s going to cost the county like $600 and something thousand dollars if this tax rate is not approved,” Brewer said. “I can’t with good conscience vote for it because even though we’re bringing in the same amount of money, and I’ve been told we’re not raising taxes, I can’t look some individuals in the eye if their appraisals stayed the same and they’re going to have to pay more taxes.”

Brewer added, “If you’ve got a single mother out there that’s got three kids she’s trying to feed and working two jobs, can she afford to pay $16 more a year? Maybe she can, but the week she has to pay that, what’s she going to have to sacrifice?”

County Mayor Melville Bailey admitted that it’s not a good budget. But he said the commission will have to deal with the revenue deficit eventually, either this year or next year.

“Is it a good budget?” Bailey asked. “No, it’s not. But it’s time to take action, and we’ve got different scenarios we can go at. We can have a lower tax rate this year, and then next year we’re not going to have any option if we continue with the services that we’re providing today.”

Bailey added, “The matter of fact is, unless revenues increase and expenditures stay the same, we’re going to be in dire situations next year. Commissioner Brewer asked how we’re going to come up with $16 this year. My question is, if you don’t do anything, how are you going to come up with $32 next year?”

Commissioners agreed that they don’t want to increase the tax burden on property owners. But no action was taken on spending cut ideas that were given during Monday’s meeting.

For example, Commissioner Mark Linkous suggested cutting the proposed 2 percent pay increase for county employees. Eliminating the pay increases would save nearly $140,000 in recurring expenses.

“If you’re in the real world out here working in a plant, if that plant’s doing bad, do you think those employees get a raise,” Linkous asked. “No, they do not. How many people out here are retired? They’re losing benefits instead of getting benefits.”

Linkous added, “Our people have had enough of it. I get phone call after phone call from people in every district — we didn’t get a raise, so why should they (county employees) get a raise?”

Commissioner Charlie Newton suggested doing away with the sheriff’s offices SRO program.

“So much money is being spent, we can’t sustain it,” Newton said. “We spend a lot of money in nooks and crannies, and it’s just adding up. We can’t meet it. We keep doing the land taxes ... and it’s straining people on a fixed income who have 10 acres of land trying to keep it, and we just keep hitting them while we continue to spend the money. An 8 percent (spending) increase every year.”

Commissioner Michael Herrell had questioned the county employee pay increases at the commission’s budget workshop earlier this month.

“We’re going to have to start running this county like a business instead of just letting everybody have whatever they want,” Herrell said. “Basically, that’s what we’re doing.”