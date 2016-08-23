Contractor accused of failing to do work more than a year after $1,370 was paid

Allen Thomas Ison, 42, 5836 Carters Valley Road, was arrested Thursday on one count of contractor fraud over $1,000.

On June 29, Michael Robinson reported to Church Hill Police Department Officer Ethan Calhoun that he entered into a verbal contract with Ison for construction work at his residence on Murphy Avenue in Church Hill.

Robinson said he met with Ison on July 28, 2015, and wrote a check for $1,370 for the work that was suppose to be performed.

The check was deposited the next day and endorsed by Allen Ison and Melissa Ison.

Since that date, no work has been completed at Robinson's residence.

This past July 1, Robinson sent a certified letter to Ison seeking a refund of the money that was paid to him for the work he was suppose to complete.

On July 21, the letter was returned to Robinson as being unclaimed.

Calhoun said that due to the time frame and the return of the certified letter, Ison has failed to comply with the request.

Based on the information, there was probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Ison.

Ison was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court.

He was released on $1,000 bond, and an Oct. 4 preliminary hearing was scheduled.