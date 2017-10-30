What are your favorite lines from literature?

One of my favorite parts of reading is coming across extraordinary lines that stick with you long after the book has been closed.

So for this month’s column, I’ve compiled a list of some of my favorite lines — in no particular order — from books I’ve read over the years. Check out my list below.

“There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So you'd better learn the sound of it. Otherwise you'll never understand what it's saying.” – “Just Listen” by Sarah Dessen

“He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” – “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Brontë

“We’ve all got both light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. That’s who we really are.” – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” by J.K. Rowling

“Closing my eyes doesn't help. Fire burns brighter in the darkness.” – “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins

“You don't get to choose if you get hurt in this world ... but you do have some say in who hurts you. I like my choices.” – “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green

“No measure of time with you will be long enough, but we'll start with forever.” – “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” by Stephenie Meyer

“There is some good in this world, and it's worth fighting for.” – “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” by J.R.R. Tolkien

“If we'd never met, I think I would have known my life wasn't complete. And I would have wandered the world in search of you, even if I didn't know who I was looking for.” – “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks

“There is a stubbornness about me that never can bear to be frightened at the will of others. My courage always rises at every attempt to intimidate me.” – “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen

“Maybe the two different worlds we lived in weren't so different. We saw the same sunset.” – “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton

“Becoming fearless isn't the point. That's impossible. It's learning how to control your fear, and how to be free from it.” – “Divergent” by Veronica Roth

“No story has power, nor will it last, unless we feel in ourselves that it is true and true of us.” – “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck

