Four books I have to read before summer ends

Back then, I was a high school student who loved to read every chance I got. A lot has changed in my life since then, but my love for books hasn’t.

So, as a tribute to my old book review columns, I’ve compiled a list of four newly released books that I plan on reading before summer ends. Though these novels have different authors and different subjects, they’ve all caught my eye for one reason or another, and maybe they’ll catch yours, as well.

1. “Beach House for Rent” by Mary Alice Monroe

Ever since I interviewed Mary Alice Monroe before her recent visit to Kingsport, I’ve been wanting to read her newest novel, “Beach House for Rent.”

This novel, which was just released last month, is part of Monroe’s “Beach House” series, though it can also be read as a standalone novel. It chronicles the struggles of two women in different stages of life who come together at a beach house in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, for the summer.

2. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks

Based on observations from my years of reviewing books, I’ve noticed that people seem to be divided into two distinct camps when it comes to Nicholas Sparks: They either love his work or they don’t, and there isn’t much of an in-between. I unashamedly fall into the first category.

This newest novel by Sparks was released last October, so it’s the oldest book on my list. It follows 32-year-old Russell Green, who seems to have it all. But when his life suddenly turns upside down, Russell is forced to care for his young daughter on his own, which proves to be one of his biggest challenges yet.

3. “Kiss Carlo” by Adriana Trigiani

Just like “Beach House for Rent,” “Kiss Carlo” caught my eye after I interviewed the author, Adriana Trigiani, before her visit to Kingsport last week.

Released last month, “Kiss Carlo” tells the story of an Italian-American family living in South Philadelphia in 1949. As the country adjusts to life after World War II, all seems well for business owner Dominic Palazzini, until a bitter feud among Dominic, his brother Mike and their families threatens to resurface.

4. “Once and For All” by Sarah Dessen

This book is technically considered a teen novel, or YA as it’s called in the book world. Though I am no longer a teen, I grew up reading Sarah Dessen’s work, and I can still relate to a lot of the themes she explores in her novels.

Dessen’s latest book, which hit shelves last month, follows a girl named Louna, whose summer job is to help future brides plan their wedding day. Louna stopped believing in true love after her first love ended, but a charming boy named Ambrose sets out to change that.

Have you read any of these books, or do you have any other summer reading recommendations for me? Send me an email. I’d love to hear from you!

