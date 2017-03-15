Buying Dad's tombstone helps repair my shattered heart

As those words blasted through my car speakers while driving to work, my mind drifted to my father. After he passed away three years ago, I experienced a very lonely time in my life. Looking back, I know it was because my heart was shattered when he unexpectedly died at the age of 49.

I do not think it was broken because he was gone — we did not have the best relationship in the world — but because the chance to change that relationship was no longer an option for me. Dealing with that reality sent me on a dark path for the next year, one filled with loneliness, despair and an effort to find joy again in my life.

For the most part, I made it through that rough patch.

But when I went to visit my father on what would have been his 53rd birthday in January this year, I felt a deep shame. My dad, Tracy Jack Shepherd, was still without a tombstone.

He is buried in Jonesborough beside his late wife, who passed away at the young age of 36. A tombstone marks where she rests. Without it, I would have no idea where my dad is buried. An oldest son should not let his father spend eternity in an unmarked grave.

After wishing him a happy birthday, I got in the car and called my grandfather, my dad’s dad. We had talked after he first passed away about going in together on a tombstone and what our parts would be. For whatever reason, I did not follow up. This time would be different.

My wife and I have been saving money for the last year so we can purchase our first home. We moved in with my mother to save and had a good amount of money in our account. I called my grandfather and asked how much a tombstone would be. He said it would be around $1,400. Split between my grandfather, my brother, my sister and me, that would be approximately $350.

I asked my brother and sister if they would be interested in splitting the bill and both said yes. But due to different circumstances, they would not be able to get the money right away.

I let them know they could pay me back whenever they had the money and I would take the money out of my house fund to pay for the tombstone. I dropped the money off to my grandfather the next day. It was the most money I had ever physically held in my hand at one time.

He took care of everything else. He picked out the stone, along with my sister, and paid for it. The inscription was run by me and the final cost given to me. It did not matter, just like it does not matter if my sister, brother or grandfather ever pay me back. Just like it does not matter that paying for the tombstone set back our house hunting. Money is finite and unimportant in the grand scheme of this thing we call life.

What is important is taking care of your family even when they are gone. Showing you love someone even when they cannot show that love back to you. That’s important. At least to me.

On Tuesday, my grandfather informed me the tombstone was now set. My dad can rest easy now and everyone will know he was loved during his life.

And I can continue the process of piecing my shattered heart back together.

