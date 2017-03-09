The Rooster War so far: Rambo 0, Rooster 1

I believe I have previously mentioned the curious appearance of chickens here at the abode. Or as I diplomatically put it at the time: if your neighbor has free range chickens, you have free range chickens.

Now, I harbor no particular grudge against barnyard fowl. I am no chickenphobe. When invited here from a grocery store’s meat section and properly prepared, I think they’re quite tasty.

However, when they saunter around the yard, utterly unplucked and still very much alive, scratching the yard bald, leaving messy evidence of their passing all over the place — including the decks, steps and even the porch — it gets to be a bit much.

There are only three of them. But three chickens when you aren’t in the chicken biz is way too many by a factor of, oh, right about exactly three. When they first showed up, there were five. What happened to the other two, I haven’t a clue other than to swear, truthfully, neither myself nor my dog, who ignores the heck out of them, had anything to do with it.

But the rate of mortality, if that’s what it is about the missing two, is not nearly swift enough in my book. I am rather disappointed in the predatory capabilities of the local coyote and fox populations, and where oh where is a chicken hawk when you really need one?

Still, there remain two hens and one rooster. And you know what roosters do, of course. They cock-a-doodle-doo.

I have just about decided this particular rooster is as conniving as he is sinister. His favorite cock-a-doodle-doo stations at our place are just outside the rear-facing French doors, just below the front porch, and directly under the windows of two bedrooms. Practically anywhere else around the house will cock-a-doodle-doo, too, for that matter.

Meanwhile, my better half, sensing my growing frustrations and a brewing chicken war in the making that might involve disastrous consequences straight out of a TV comedy show — she knows me well — actually Googled how one can go about dissuading a neighbor’s chickens from invading one’s own property.

Surprisingly — or maybe not, being Google — there seem to be lots of suggestions about so odd a topic, many, not surprising at least to me, involving firearms. There are entire discussions about the relative merits of different sorts of guns involving chicken invasions.

Now, I confess whenever the rooster crows outside my door, my lethal combat ordnance fantasies rapidly escalate from BB gun to Airsoft pellet gun to M-16 and hand grenades, ratcheting upward from there with each subsequent cock-a-doodle-doo to M-60 machine gun to flamethrower to Puff the Magic Dragon to calling in arty followed by an airborne napalm strike.

All that said, I really don’t want to actually harm the rooster. I really don’t want to hurt it. Much.

With that in mind, my All Things Are Possible Using Google better half noted that chicken experts out there claim chickens don’t like water. Never mind when it rains? These three don’t seem to mind too much, so long as it’s not a downpour, in which case they happily shelter under my stepson’s boat or the porch.

Those experts recommended a water hose or one of those super-duper water guns. Just spray the heck out of ’em, and they’ll run off.

So, my wife bought me a brand new squirt gun. Unfortunately, it is not of the highest grade gusher quality models, Super Soakers I believe they’re called, because regardless of the mild February weather, the local Walmart isn’t well stocked at the moment on firehose-powered waterarms.

Still, the one she got me looks impressive enough. It holds a quart of water and resembles an old-timey Gatling gun. Cool! It even has a swiveled handle on the forward part so you can shoot it from the hip, Rambo-like.

As is seemingly the rule for all squirt guns, mine comes in garish colors. The barrel is a blaze orange, the ammo tank a deep sky blue, and the other parts including trigger and pump action? An outlandish lime green.

Naturally, I am thankful our place is surrounded by woods so any of the other neighbors don’t see me — or at least have some difficulty doing so — romping around the yard like a chicken with its head cut off, no less, wielding my new clown colored squirt gun, at my age and all, engaged in what is surely a comically riotous if mostly fruitless chicken chase.

As you might have already guessed, the squirt gun strategy hasn’t worked out so well. I quickly discovered the absolute maximum range of this thing is about 15 feet.

That’s not nearly as impressive as one might think. To even get 15 feet, if that, and I’m being generous, one must elevate the barrel to achieve maximum range. So what really falls to the ground is little more than a mild sprinkle.

The maximum effective range is maybe half that. I have never managed to get that close. This rooster is no fool. Somehow, when it sees me, it knows to keep at least 16 feet away. Sigh.

I have had a passing thought of building a blind and baiting the area just in front to draw the feathered fiends in. I’m not terribly enthused about putting a whole lot of actual work into this, however, let alone actually providing feed to further encourage their incursions.

Shucks, the squirt gun itself is work enough. You have to pump the thing 20 times just to hope, with a tailwind in your favor no less, you can get some dweeby sprinkles out to 15 feet.

So the squirt gun is a bust. The rooster, I’m pretty sure, laughs at me. I reckon my 9-year-old grandson will love it, though. Both the gun, for it’s his as soon as I can hand it over, and the thought of a rooster laughing at me.

As I mentioned previously, my war gear fantasies ratchet upward with every cock-a-doodle-doo. Since the squirt gun bust, my thoughts have turned to a Red Ryder BB gun. Now, I don’t want to put either my own or the rooster’s eye out. I don’t want to do the rooster any real harm at all, never mind my evil thoughts to the contrary, let alone somehow shoot myself.

Now, I never had a Red Ryder BB gun, so perhaps my deprived childhood fantasies might be driving that particular desire, at least in part, as well. So with no prior Red Ryder experience to go on, I haven’t a clue what sort of effective range or, most particularly, what damage it is capable of inflicting on something other than a tin can or paper target.

It seems to me a layer of feathers such as possessed by my rooster nemesis should buffer the impact of a BB quite a bit, so long as it’s not a terribly close range shot, particularly one aimed at the intended target area consisting of a chicken’s posterior. I want to “burn” its butt just a bit, not really hurt it. Much.

Still, would that persuade the rooster and his galfriends — one of the hens left us an egg, by the way, at the bottom of our porch steps, like a peace offering perhaps? — to remain on “their” side of the property line?

I suspect they’ll keep coming no matter what. After a shot or two from a Red Ryder, they’ll probably quickly learn to keep even farther away, just out of effective range, when they spy me coming.

My ongoing hope is that the neighbors get a hankering for a fresh chicken Sunday dinner. A really soon Sunday. Having come this far in life without a Red Ryder BB gun, unlike Ralphie I reckon I’d just have to settle, alas, never knowing the pleasure.

I could live with that. Really. I could. Red Ryderless and roosterless, particularly the latter, works for me. Well OK, OK. I’d maybe love to have a Red Ryder after all. An occasional plink session at a tin can or paper target or even a rooster’s butt if it comes to that. I hear ya, Ralphie!

Stephen Igo covers Wise County for the Kingsport Times-News.