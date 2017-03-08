You can almost set your watch by the '20-year flood'

Mostly what I remember about her stories is how she played in the creek after the floodwaters receded, where she found lots of “treasures” like dishes, broken furniture and toys that had washed downstream and gotten lodged in newly formed sand bars.

My mom, Shirley Miniard-Bobo, had just celebrated her 5th birthday when the flood hit, and she was living in the now defunct community of Napier, Ky., in Leslie County near the Harlan County line.

In late January and early February of 1957, communities in Southeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, and Northeast Tennessee were pounded with rain that caused creeks and rivers to rise.

Greasy Creek drains into the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

To this day the Flood of 1957 remains the flood of record at several points on the North, Middle and South Forks of the Kentucky River, as well as the upper reaches of the Cumberland River in Harlan County.

Water rose so fast that most people had to evacuate without their belongings.

Communications were disrupted, and food shortages developed as the result of damage to stores. Water supplies were contaminated. Nine people died from the flooding, and 597 homes were destroyed.

Mom documented her observations from the Flood of 1957 in an essay.

A week earlier, her mom had given birth to her brother Cooper, and they were staying with her maternal grandparents upstream in the community of Big Laurel. It was customary for a daughter to go back home for a week after giving birth.

“For three days it rained,” she said. “It was a steady downpour and the branches turned into creeks, the creeks turned into rivers, and the rivers turned into a sea of raging destruction. Mom, Cooper and I lay in Granny’s big feather bed with a roaring fire burning in the fireplace, listening to the rain hit the tin roof. Grandpa was out on the porch watching water rising up to the house.”

She added, “I could hear his voice and he sounded worried. I knew it was serious and I was scared. He told us to get up and make preparations to leave for higher ground. Grandpa was reluctant to take Mom and Cooper out in the cold rain to climb the mountain behind the house, so he just kept watching the water come up. He said when the water came over the porch, we would have to leave. Finally, he said the water had started going down, but he sat out on the porch all night long keeping watch.”

Fortunately the water didn’t reach her grandparents’ house, but her own house wasn’t so lucky.

“When we got to our home, our swinging bridge had washed away and there was no way to cross the creek,” she said. “On the creek bank, I sat down and Dad placed Cooper in my arms, while he waded the cold, rapid water carrying Mom to the other side. He came back and took Cooper across, and then he came back and got me. As we walked up to our house, we noticed all of our outbuildings had washed away. There was no well, toilet, or barn, and mud on the porch was a foot thick. When we got inside our house, the sheet rock had gotten wet and fallen all over the furniture, and there was mud on the floor inside the house.

“Mom put me in the middle of the bed and placed Cooper in my arms. Mom and Dad worked hard to put our house back together. We had no water as the well washed away, so mom and I climbed the mountain behind our house to a natural spring and carried down bucket after bucket of water. Later Dad built a new swinging bridge, new toilet, new barn, and instead of a well with a wooden box on top, we got a pump.”

Some of you may be familier with the concept of the “20-year flood.” According to my calculations, Mom’s Flood of 1957 falls within the 20-year flood schedule

According to the folks at the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Morristown and Jackson, Ky., a 20-year flood is not a flood that occurs exactly every 20 years.

What they mean by “20-year flood” is there’s a 5 percent probability of the flood occurring every year.

Coincidentally there are major floods on record within close proximity to the Tri-Cities in 1937, 1957, 1977, and 1997.

I’ve got a calendar around here somewhere that says the current year is 2017. Maybe we better start filling sandbags now.

I was working at the Harlan Daily Enterprise in Harlan, Ky., during the massive Ohio River flood in March of 1997 when 92 counties in Kentucky and 14 counties in southern Indiana were declared disaster areas.

According to the NWS, heavy rain in February and March resulted in record flooding along smaller streams and some of the worst flooding along the Ohio River since the Great Flood of 1937.

We had some flooding in our part of the state in 1997 as well, and that was the closest they came to closing the Harlan floodwall while I lived there.

Many of my family members lived in Harlan County during the infamous Flood of 1977.

The three forks of the Cumberland River converge in Harlan, which makes it very flood prone.

The house that my great aunt and uncle lived in for 66 years in the neighboring town of Loyal, Ky., ended up underwater in 1977, as did my step-grandmother’s house in Harlan.

I heard stories about people going door to door throughout Harlan in motorized johnboats, either rescuing their neighbors or dropping off supplies. You didn’t want to walk through the water if you could help it because: 1. The sewer system backed up into the floodwaters; and 2. It was VERY cold.

Torrential rains fell from April 2-5, 1977 causing flooding across Southeast Kentucky and adjacent areas of West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and parts of Tennessee.

In Harlan alone, five deaths were attributed to flooding, and more than 600 homes were destroyed.

What I witnessed two decades later was the federal government’s response to the Flood of 1977, which included re-routing part of the river and erecting massive flood walls to create a barrier between the Cumberland River and Harlan.

Half of the town of Loyal was erased by a massive civil engineering project to re-route the Clover Fork of the Cumberland River through some manmade tunnels. The neighborhood where my grandfather lived in the 1970s was erased.

The Flood of 1937 has been called the granddaddy of them, destroying a million homes and causing $8.7 billion in damage (in modern dollars), mostly along the Ohio River in northern Kentucky.

So, we’ve got four consecutive floods in a 20-year pattern. Should you be worried? Depends on where you live.

I live on top of a big hill overlooking Kingsport and the Holston River Valley.

The day I have to start worrying about flooding is the day somebody better call Noah to build another ark.