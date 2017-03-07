Presidents have been fighting with the press since country was born

Some people have reacted as if Trump has taken unprecedented action to trample the institution of a free and unfettered press.

I think these people have a very short memory.

I seem to recall a similar event taking place between President Barack Obama and Fox News a few years back.

While it doesn’t happen every day, it’s not uncommon for a reporter who has annoyed a president, or the president’s press secretary, to be left out of a few briefings, moved from a front seat to a back seat or simply passed over during a question-and-answer session.

It’s a petty thing to do, but that’s what happens in the nation's capitol.

But let’s face it, both Trump and Obama are rank amateurs, lightweights when it comes to trampling on a free press.

To see real violations of the rights of a free press, you have to go to a couple of heavyweights, Abraham Lincoln and John Adams. Two guys that have schools named after them in Kingsport.

Although Lincoln was tolerant of the criticism of him, several times his administration used war power acts Lincoln thought granted to him the right as commander-in-chief to seize newspapers that were said to be undermining the war effort and jail their publishers.

Because Lincoln also suspended the writ of habeas corpus, there was no trial or judge, just a military tribunal at best.

While many times the action was taken by someone in the administration — Gen. Ambrose Burnside closed several newspapers in Ohio, for example — Lincoln himself ordered the “Journal of Commerce” and “The World,” both Copperhead newspapers out of New York, closed as well as the seizure of the Independent Telegraph System used by the papers.

To be fair, the administration of Confederate President Jefferson Davis took similar actions in the South.

While Lincoln had his war power acts at his disposal, John Adams, with a little help from political allies in Congress, came up with laws to deal with unfavorable press.

His solution was the Sedition Act.

Signed into law by Adams in 1798, the Sedition Act made it a crime to publish “false, scandalous and malicious writing” against the government or its officials.

The government, of course, would say what was considered false, scandalous or malicious. Anyone found guilty could face a sentence of two to five years in prison and/or fines of up to $5,000.

Fortunately for all the accused, Thomas Jefferson won the election in 1800 and his administration repealed the Sedition Act shortly after he took office.

Let’s face it, presidents of all political parties have been squaring off with the media since the beginning of the nation.

The results are not always pretty, but you have to question authority from time to time to maintain the rights and liberty we enjoy.