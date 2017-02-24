I had the ultimate backstage pass to witness NASCAR history

I have to agree.

It just seems like it was more fun. More exciting. The cars were prettier, the bell-bottoms were wider, and the sideburns were longer.

My earliest NASCAR memory is riding in my dad’s 1974 Chevy pickup through the tunnel into the Daytona International Speedway infield at the beginning of Speedweeks 1975.

The first thing we saw when we emerged from the tunnel was a group of shirtless drunk men standing on the roof of their campers hooting and hollering and holding a sign that stated, “Show us your boobs for a beer.”

I was 5 years old at the time. We grew up fast back in the 1970s.

From 1975-80, my parents and I attended every Daytona 500, as well as both Michigan races and both Nashville races. We took a break for a few years in the early 1980s and then went back for the 1985 and ’86 Daytona 500s. I haven’t been to the Daytona 500 since 1986.

My dad’s sister was married to Dave Marcis’ uncle, Clyde Pope, and we always met Uncle Clyde and Aunt Mildred in Daytona.

Dad and Uncle Clyde usually volunteered in Dave’s pits during the week while my mom, Aunt Mildred, and I went to the beach, went to Disney World, or just hung out at the track in the infield campground.

My dad was a mechanic, and Marcis usually needed an extra set of hands in the pits, even during his Harry Hyde salad days driving for Nord Krauskopf.

I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was privy to a very exclusive view of major league stock car racing during its golden era. It was kind of like having an ultimate backstage pass.

We were rubbing elbows with legends like Richard Petty, David Pearson, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, but it didn’t seem like a big deal at the time. It was normal.

When they have retrospective shows about the top 10 NASCAR moments of all time, I can usually say I was there for about half of them. I don’t remember everything, such as the big Allison/Yarborough brouhaha at the end of the 1979 Daytona 500, but I can honestly say I was there.

I’ll tell you what I do remember about those trips. It’s always the weird little things.

For example, we were all eating at Red Lobster one night in Daytona. Dave Marcis and James Hylton were there with a bunch of their crew members and families, but I managed to become the center of attention.

Somehow I got my arm stuck in the back of my chair, and we couldn’t get it out for the longest time. Everybody tried, but it was good and stuck. Eventually Uncle Clyde poured some of his melted butter on my elbow, and it slid between the bars, albeit barely. And, of course, Uncle Clyde never let me live that down.

I remember in 1980 a bunch of us kids were playing near Darrell Waltrip’s motor home, and his wife, Stevie, gave us all some cookies. Like a pack of dogs, we hung around there after that in case she might decide to give us some more cookies.

In retrospect, I’m pretty sure we eventually became a nuisance. During the race, Darrell blew his motor and fell out like 20 laps in, and when he got back to his motor home, he very rudely chased us all away.

What we did back then that really annoyed the adults was flinging beer can tabs. The same kids came back to the races every year, and we always hung out together and collected those old pull-off beer can tabs. Believe me, there was no shortage of beer can tabs in the infield campground.

If you broke the ring from the tab, you could use the tab to fling the rings at your friends. I’m sure that’s what we were doing when Darrell ran us off.

One of my favorite drivers was Nashville native Coo Coo Marlin, who drove that red No. 14 in the Cup series throughout the 1970s. The idea that someone else might use the No. 14 in a different series never occurred to me.

During the 1977 Daytona Speedweeks, we were camped along the fence line down toward the end of pit lane.

A guy by the name of Benny Kerley from Stoney Point, N.C., was pitting his red No. 14 right in front of us for the Saturday Late Model Sportsman Permatex 300.

It was my lucky day because I thought we were were camped right behind Coo Coo Marlin’s pits.

Kerley and his crew had the car down at their pit fiddling with it before race time. Meanwhile, I was standing at the fence yelling “Coo Coo! Coo Coo!” at the top of my lungs trying to get Coo Coo Marlin to come over and sign an autograph.

I can remember plain as day 40 years later Kerley and those crewmen looking over at me from time to time like I was the one who was “Coo Coo.”

But I didn’t quit. I was determined. I kept yelling “Coo Coo” over and over until they finally left to line their car up for the race.

Later I told my dad that Coo Coo Marlin wouldn’t come sign my autograph. He set me straight and told me Coo Coo wasn’t racing until Sunday.

If it had been Coo Coo Marlin, I’m sure he would have come over to give me an autograph just to shut me up if for nothing else.

I do remember some of the major events, though. I can still see Petty and Pearson wiping out on their way to the checkered flag in 1976, and Pearson sputtering across the finish line while Petty stalled in the infield grass. It happened right in front of us.

And I remember Uncle Clyde loading up his camper and leaving every time Dave fell out of the race early. He was true blue. If Dave Marcis fell out of the race, Uncle Clyde didn’t care who won or what happened beyond that point. As far as he was concerned, the race was over.

My dad wasn’t quite that loyal. If he was driving 2,400 miles round trip to watch a race, he wasn’t leaving until the checkered flag fell.