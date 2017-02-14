Tearing down a piece of history hurts us all

All across the country, the memorial landscape is under siege by people who want to tear everything down. They claim it’s offensive, it’s not modern or they say it doesn’t reflect what their city is about.

I find these facts sad, but I’m not surprised.

We live in a time when everyone wants to tear down everything and everybody. They want to tear down the other person’s political beliefs, religious beliefs and their history.

Politics, religion and race may divide us, but I feel it’s history that binds us together. Your history and my history are the same regardless of race or gender.

For example:

Efforts by the John S. Mosby Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to preserve the memory of the Confederate soldiers who fought along the North Fork of the Holston River in the Battle of Kingsport also preserve the memory of the troopers of the United States Colored Cavalry and East Tennessee Unionists who were there as well.

And the same is true in Charlottesville.

Tear down the statue of Lee and you diminish the memory of those who fought under Lee’s command as well as those who fought against him to preserve the Union.

Tear down the statue of Lee and you diminish the memory of the United States Colored Troops. Black soldiers who fought for their freedom against Lee at Petersburg and then protected Lee’s wife when Richmond fell.

Tear down the statue of Lee and you diminish the memory of women who proved they could be more than housewives when they left their homes to become nurses, work in factories and plant crops during the war.

Our individual threads of history weave together to form the fabric of this country. Pull out a thread in anyone’s history and you rip a hole in the fabric of our nation, hurting us all.

But the destruction of our memorial landscape costs us more that just the memory of the people who came before us.

With the destruction of our memorial landscape, we lose a reminder of the lessons we learned in the past. Lessons of leadership, honor and bravery. We lose the lessons of how bad things can get when we pull apart and what happens when we pull together.

It’s time we took a lesson from our memorial landscape. The lesson taught by a rock wall.

A little more than 150 years ago, many of those rocks were stained by blood as men of a divided country fought and killed one another.

Years later the survivors from both sides of that bloody day came back and met again at that rock wall in Gettysburg, Pa., to shake hands. They had set aside their differences so they could rebuild this nation.

We need to learn from them and do the same.

Let’s set aside our differences and build up our memorial landscape, not tear it down.

Adding new monuments, with different viewpoints, to those already standing will expand the lessons of our mutual history and, hopefully, strengthen the fabric of our nation for future generations.