A spring, a reporter and an unfortunate series of events

On Friday the 13th (which I just realized while writing this may have contributed to my story) I was following up on a story from earlier in the week. The story had to do with an announcement of a $7 million project to bring public water to an area in Scott County.

After hearing about residents getting all their water from a natural spring, I wanted to check it out and snap a few pictures. After speaking on the phone with a property owner and trying unsuccessfully to contact other residents, I headed up to Duffield.

Everything was fine on the trip from Kingsport. I turned on some two-lane roads and faithfully followed my GPS. I turned on a small two-lane road a little bit past Duffield Primary School and made my way to Sulpher Spring Valley Road, where the spring was located.

The drive was absolutely gorgeous. For most of the drive, a small creek accompanied me on my journey. I contemplated stopping and taking a picture of the beautiful landscape but did not really see a feasible place to stop. So I kept going, silently enjoying the picturesque landscape.

Eventually, I came to Sulpher Spring Valley Drive. The road cut sharply to the left with a small house on the right side of the road. I noticed what looked like a gravel driveway to my right and a paved road on my left. I took the paved road.

After a few seconds, I noticed something large and green in the woods beside me. I slowed down and stared out the window. Leaning against a tree a little ways back from the road was a life-size Jolly Green Giant statue. My initial reaction was, "What the heck? Where am I?"

I drove down the road, passing two houses but failing to see the road to turn for the spring. I turned around in a person's driveway and headed back the way I came. On the way out, I saw the green giant and knew I needed to get a picture if I could. But first, I had to get a picture of the spring for the newspaper so on I went.

When I came back to my starting point, I decided to try the gravel driveway. Now, I drive a small four-door Dodge Dart. It is definitely not made for off-roading adventures. As I was travelling down the gravel driveway, I was being thrown all over the car due to slight dips and holes in the road.

I pulled up to the end of the driveway, beside a log cabin with an old television sitting on the front porch, the kind where the entertainment center was built around the TV. My first thought here was, "I hope an old moonshiner doesn't come out of this cabin and shoot me for being on his property."

I got out of the car and realized pretty quickly this was the right place. I was told no one would be in the cabin and even if there was, they would not bother me because people had to get water from the spring. I held on to that hope as I walked into the yard and toward the spring.

Luckily, no one shot me.

I walked up to the spring and was snapping away when a thought occurred to me. Most of the piping for the spring was located right in the middle so I had the bright idea if I got closer, the pictures would be better. There was a large rock in the middle of the spring that looked like an ideal spot to get a picture.

I gingerly reached out my left foot and placed it on the mossy side of the rock. Mud colored droplets escaped the moss on both sides of my foot. I pushed against it a couple of times to make sure it was steady. Then I said to myself out loud, "This probably isn't a good idea, Nick."

Never one for listening to my inner dialogue, I decided to try the other foot. As soon as my right foot came off the ground, my left foot slipped off the rock and down I went. I landed on my left side and subsequently soaked the entire left side of my gray slacks, the left side of my coat, some of my shirt, my glasses and got mud all over the camera.

I quickly jumped up and settled myself on the rock. I looked down, uttered a curse word or two, then started taking the pictures I had soaked myself. I snapped a few pictures as water dripped down into my sock, and then I jumped back onto solid ground.

I snapped a couple more pictures as I walked back to my car. When I got back, I threw off my jacket and put it in the backseat and snapped a picture of my leg for social media. Since I’m a millennial, any moment without documentation didn't really happen.

I jumped in the car and started heading back out. But before I left, I needed to snap a picture of that creepy Jolly Green Giant. On my way back to the giant, I spotted what looked like a cannon next to the creek. I stopped my car and went to inspect. Sure enough, a rusted-out cannon was just sitting in the middle of this field next to a swing set and bench and not far from the Jolly Green Giant.

What in the world?

So I snapped pictures of the cannon and then walked up to the Jolly Green Giant. A few more pictures, and I was back in the car, bound for Kingsport, soaked pants leg and all.