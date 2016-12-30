Why the mainstream media won't die

I got news for y’all.

That ain’t happening.

Not now. Not later.

Part of the reason the MSM won’t die is that news outlets have fully embraced the digital world. Yes, it’s true Trump routinely makes news with his Twitter account, which has 18 million followers. But the Washington Post, New York Times and CNN combined have more than 70 million followers on Twitter. The New York Times reports it has surpassed 100 million views for its Facebook Live videos. That tells me the MSM is in a much better position to frame the digital debate surrounding Trump.

The MSM, nonetheless, is still reeling from the presidential election. A study from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy showed the MSM gave both Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton negative coverage, but Trump got more of it.

“What appeared to be missing from this negative coverage, however, was context,” the study said. “For example, although Clinton’s email issue was clearly deemed important by the media, relatively few stories provided background to help news consumers make sense of the issue — what harm was caused by her actions or how common these actions are among elected officials. And in keeping with patterns noted earlier in the election cycle, coverage of policy and issues, although they were in the forefront at the conventions, continued to take a back seat to polls, projections, and scandal.”

The study was based on an analysis of news reports by ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, the Los Angeles Times, NBC, The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Washington Times.

In case you haven’t noticed, most of those news outlets appear to be gearing up to do battle with Trump over the next four years. The Washington Post, now owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is adding reporters. The Associated Press is playing offense and comparing Trump’s words versus his deeds.

My prediction for 2017 is that the MSM won’t back down. You’re probably going to see a record number of Freedom of Information Act requests from reporters fishing for dirt in Trump’s executive branch of the federal government.

Other presidents — namely Republican Richard Nixon — have had an adversarial relationship with the press. That presidency, as you surely know, didn’t end well.

My hope is that Trump will spend more time governing than on his Twitter account. If he doesn’t, the federal government won’t move forward.

Hank Hayes covers business and politics for the Times-News. You can reach him at: hhayes@timesnews.net.