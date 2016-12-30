Establishing a beat comes with challenges, stress

For those not into the gaming world, a noob is someone who plays an online game with little to no experience. Even though I have been a professional journalist for almost four years, suddenly I feel like I’m fresh out of college again.

The reason? I’m finally covering one area almost exclusively — in this case all of Scott County — something I’ve never done before. I am solely responsible for going out and finding news.

It has been a little overwhelming so far and somewhat stressful. Mainly because I put pressure on myself to be great and have news from Scott County in the paper every day. I came close to my goal once but continually come up short.

I’ve been laying the groundwork though. I spent an entire day driving around the county to every school and passing out business cards. I lost the GPS signal near Fort Blackmore and prayed the left turn I made was the right one. All I knew is I was heading toward Nickelsville and Twin Springs High School.

Turns out left was the way to go. And during that trip, I came across spectacular views of the Clinch River winding through the mountains. A road I was on mirrored the river for most of the way and I enjoyed every second of that drive.

I am trying to establish myself not just with the Scott County Board of Supervisors but with the various town councils.

But at times I feel like I’ve neglected the good people in Duffield, Dungannon, Clinchport and Nickelsville, not to mention the number of unincorporated towns spread far and wide in the county. I hope to establish better relationships with those communities in the coming months. Plans to attend some of those town council meetings are on my calendar. A few fall on the same day. Unfortunately, science has yet to figure out how to duplicate human beings so we can be in two places at once, so I am stuck having to choose.

I hope I am able to consistently achieve my goal of having Scott County-related news in the paper every day. Maybe I will, maybe I won’t. But the people who subscribe to the newspaper deserve to know what’s going on in their town or at their child’s school or in their county. I hope I am able to provide that coverage.

This first month has been a good start.

If you know of any stories in or around the county, please contact me at nshepherd@timesnews.net or (423) 392-1383.

Nick Shepherd is the Scott County reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Nick_ktn or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Nick-Shepherd-292957597426552/.