Puppy temptation at Hawkins Humane Society is almost unbearable

Actually, I try to stay away from the animal shelter unless absolutely necessary.

It’s like sending an alcoholic to a wine tasting.

One of these days, I’ll fall off the wagon and walk out of there with an armload of puppies.

Both of the dogs I’ve owned during my adult life were animal shelter adoptions.

Coincidentally, both were also adopted while I was covering a news story.

Double coincidentally, photos of both also ended up on the front page of the newspaper the morning after they came home with me.

The Hawkins County Humane Society has had a very active, newsworthy year in 2016.

As a result, the amount of temptation I’ve had to resist over the past 12 months is unprecedented.

It started one cold morning in early February when 12 puppies were found abandoned in a plastic storage container beside Highway 11-W in Church Hill. Happily, all 12 were adopted by the time the shelter closed at the end of that same day.

Here are a few more examples of what those heroes at the Hawkins County Humane Society have dealt with this year:

• Later in February, a man was arrested after scaring a Cherokee High School student who was volunteering at the shelter. He broke into her car in the parking lot, stole her hair bows, and then told her he was her “daddy.”

• In August, the shelter managed to avoid the Budget Committee’s proposed $6,000 cut to its $23,000 annual contribution. The full commission restored all but about $300 of that proposed cut.

• On Oct. 11, shelter personnel responded to a dog trapped in a 30-foot-deep well in the abandoned nuclear reactor structure at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.

• After the trapped dog had been rescued, the Humane Society had it treated by a vet and later presided over a tearful reunion with an 8-year-old boy who had been searching tirelessly for the dog for two days.

• Of the 32 dogs loaned out for the shelter’s Home for the Holidays program over Thanksgiving, 25 were adopted to permanent homes.

• And last week at the request of the Humane Society, the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed to consider an ordinance that would limit the amount of time a dog can spend chained outside to 12 hours per day. Assuming the measure is approved, Rogersville will be the first municipality in East Tennessee to have such an ordinance.

For most of those stories I visited the shelter in person to speak with manager Sandy Behnke and/or assistant manager Julie Baker — as well as to take photos and occasionally some video.

And, on each of those occasions, I worked my way back into the puppy nursery and picked myself out one or two new babies.

I’ve even gone so far as to hold some of them or to take a photo for Lynn to see what she thinks.

So far, however, I have yet to complete an adoption. Eventually, reality sets in and I remember that I’ve already got a furry little baby at home.

Maybe someday we’ll take on two dogs, but with the amount of time Lynn and I work, and the amount of attention little Maggie Mae Bobo requires when we’re not working, for now she’ll have to remain an only child.

My puppy temptation has been tested, and has failed, long before I came to Hawkins County.

My mother is from Harlan County, Ky., and I moved there in the spring of 1996 to take a job as the news editor of the Harlan Daily Enterprise.

On the morning of May, 3, 1996, we received a tip that someone had dumped a litter of seven collie/shepherd mix puppies in a shopping cart and left it in the parking lot at the Don’s Supersaver grocery store.

Don’s wife, Linda Parsons, managed the animal shelter, which, of course, was very overcrowded.

So I went to see Linda and the puppies in hopes of helping get them adopted quickly.

At some point during my visit, Linda was posing with the pile of puppies while I took photos, but one of the little fellows broke away.

It crawled over to where I was kneeling on the ground taking pictures and started cuddling my leg.

Needless to say, that puppy went home with me and was my best friend for the next 16.5 years. I named him Festus after the Ken Curtis character on the TV show “Gunsmoke.”

Festus was a bit of an oddball. He never cared about having toys, playing with other dogs, or chasing balls and Frisbees.

He only had three passions in his life.

Festus loved to be petted, he loved to pee on things, and he loved to eat.

He was also a pretty good watch dog. He knew who belonged in the neighborhood, and who didn’t, and he’d let you know when strangers were about.

He also loved to sing to trains.

The railroad ran right past my front yard when I lived in Harlan, and later I lived on Main Street in Mount Carmel in front of the railroad tracks for many years. Every time the train went by, Festus howled like he was singing back to it.

We estimated Festus’s birthday to be April Fool’s Day, 1996.

He was always such a healthy dog, I figured Festus would live to be 25.

But one morning in September of 2012 it was obvious he wasn’t well, so I took him to the vet. I watched him go downhill right before my very eyes in the waiting room. The vet said there was no saving him and I had him put to sleep.

It was a sad day, but Festus lived a very blessed life for a dog. He was only sick one day in his whole life, and that was the day he died.

I’ve never really gone out looking for a dog. My theory is, when the good Lord wants you to have a dog, he’ll send you one.

It’s your job to recognize and accept this gift.

That’s what happened to me on May 19, 2013.

It was a Sunday, two days after my birthday, and I was covering a ribbon cutting event for the new puppy nursery at the Hawkins County Humane Society.

Prior to the actual event, I went back to look at the puppies. There were probably a dozen in their little cages, barking and yelping and jumping up and down like lunatics.

All but this one little black puppy, which quietly just sat alone in its cage looking up at me with sad eyes.

Well, one look at those eyes, and I was a dead duck. Sandy took Maggie out of the cage for me and I held her, and I said, “This one is coming home with me.”

Festus was just one of several random yellow puppies the day he made the front page, but there was no mistaking Maggie. There was only one jet-black puppy on the front page of the Kingsport Times-News May 20, 2013.

I left Maggie at home with Lynn that first day and went back to work, and the two of them bonded.

When it’s time for cuddling, Maggie runs to Lynn. When it’s time for Frisbee, or walks, or supper, Maggie runs to me.

She thinks I’m her butler.

It’s got to be emotionally draining to work at an animal shelter day in and day out. I visit Hawkins County’s shelter about a dozen times each year, and it breaks my heart every time.

You want to be able to save every dog, but it’s just not possible.

The good Lord has kindly put me in a position where I can maybe help save a few by writing about them in the newspaper, but I can only personally save one at a time on my own.

Lucky for me, that one dog is Maggie.

It was pretty lucky for her too.