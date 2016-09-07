The Neylands were a hit near the Battle at Bristol

I lived it.

I grew up in Bristol, and I was given the gift of playing Little League baseball for Neyland’s son, another Robert Reese Neyland, known as “Bob” in the community at the time.

You’re thinking: What were the Neylands doing in Bristol? I think it was because Mr. Neyland was a banker for the old First National Bank of Sullivan County.

It was the mid-1960s, and I remember being in the Neyland family house and seeing an image of General Neyland with Reese, his grandson.

At that moment, I realized there was something special about this family.

I went down for the tryouts at Avoca Little League (now known as Avoca Youth Baseball at Friendship Park) next to Avoca Elementary School off Volunteer Parkway, and it didn’t go well. But I was selected by Mr. Neyland to be the team’s bat boy, and he made me better.

My first year the team was sponsored by McClure Motors, but by the next year some guy by the name of Bill Gatton had bought the Chevrolet dealership in town and our team became Bill Gatton Chevrolet. If you live here in our region, you know how that turned out.

Mr. Neyland drove one of those classic straight-shift Volkswagen microbuses, This one was maroon and white. It was basically the team bus.

His coaching style was probably a lot like his dad’s — it was all about the reps. If you did a job over and over again, chances are you’re going to perform well. But he also made it fun. He moved us around to different positions to keep us from getting bored and get experience. I remember the practice day he let me play catcher. He also insisted we play our best.

Aside from my wedding day, one of the happiest days of my life was when I turned a double play during a game.

When I left Avoca Little League, I was an all-star.

The best player on our team was Reese. He had an electric arm. He could field. He could hit.

Reese wasn’t your average kid. He had a look in his eye. Everything he did had purpose.

As I recall, we won two league titles. If you won a game, you got a free soda fountain drink after the game. I remember drinking a lot of free Mountain Dews.

Reese moved on to better things as an athlete. He was a starting point guard on the Sullivan East High School basketball team in the 1970s. I was a backup point guard at Tennessee High School, and my senior year, those Sullivan East guys owned us.

Reese went on to play college basketball at Old Dominion University in the Tidewater area. His calling was to be a winner of souls for Jesus Christ. He’s now an evangelist. Last time I checked, his ministry was in Southern California. He ought to be the person saying the opening prayer at the Battle of Bristol. On Facebook, he said he’s coming to the Battle at Bristol.

So now you know the Bristol backstory of the Neyland family after General R.R. Neyland. I like to think of them not as a sports story, but as a great family story.

