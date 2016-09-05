I'm a mean dad and I'm okay with that

Apparently all this makes me a mean dad in her eyes. She's become fond of telling me just how mean I really am. Surprisingly, I'm perfectly okay with being a mean dad.

Maybe it's because working in the news has afforded me the opportunity to see how truly mean parents can be to their children. I've read stories about parents killing their child, letting them live in squalor, selling them into sex rings, breaking their bones and torturing them their entire lives until finally killing them.

Those stories are heart wrenching. All the parent in me wants to do is pick those kids up, hug them tight and tell them not everyone is like their parents. Good, loving people do exist in the world and many would jump at the opportunity to take them in, including myself.

I have often thought about adoption and spoken to my wife many times about it. When we married, she already had three beautiful children (whom I love very much and am so proud to have them in my life). When Emmy was born, we decided four was enough for one woman and she had her tubes tied.

Plus, I have seen a large number of children who' lives were changed dramatically because someone who cared about their well being adopted them. I can think of nothing better in this world than taking a child whose birth parents neglected or abused them and showing them love and affection and turning them into loving and caring adults.

I hope one day I am able to do that for a child in need.

So while my daughter calls me mean for making her eat the rest of her supper, I know another child in the same city is going hungry. When she says I'm mean for making her take a bath, another child is being neglected and forced to go to school without a bath and in dirty clothes.

While she may not understand that now, I hope she'll understand when she grows up. In the meantime, I'll continue to play the part of a mean dad because I love her deeply.

And I'm okay with that.