'I'm OK. Really I am. We're holding up just fine.'

Earlier this month, I left my heart in Blacksburg. My husband and I took our only child to Virginia Tech to start his first year as a Hokie. It's a place my whole family knows well. My husband and I both graduated from there. My dad graduated from there. (As a little girl, I was going to Virginia Tech football games before anyone else ever even knew about Virginia Tech football. Way before the days of Coach Frank Beamer. Way before “Enter Sandman” and way before anyone had started jumping. No fair-weather fan here!) My son is a third-generation Hokie, which actually kind of came as a surprise. Up until his senior year of high school, he'd never really expressed an interest in going to Virginia Tech. He had looked at smaller schools closer to home. I wasn't sure a large university was what he wanted. After a campus visit last fall where he sat in on a class and met with the person who would eventually become his adviser, he said, “I can see myself here.”

Leaving my own child at his dorm on the campus of my alma mater was certainly bittersweet. On one hand, my heart felt like it was breaking in two. But on the other hand, I was so excited and happy for him. He was definitely ready to be done with high school and move on to the next level. I know he's going to get a wonderful education at Virginia Tech. And the campus ... have you ever SEEN the campus? It's gorgeous, especially in the fall.

I've been asked numerous times these past few days, “Are you OK? How are you holding up?” Everyone had warned me dropping my child off at college would be one of the hardest things I'd ever do as a parent. I'm not going to lie — the ride home was a bit quiet. Coming back into the house without him was rough, too. To me, it felt like he'd already been gone for days. Thinking back, that entire first weekend with him not at home was almost surreal. I knew he wasn't coming home anytime soon, yet I was still kind of waiting for that text saying “On my way.”

After a few days, the texts started coming in that made me realize he was settling in just fine. Classes began and, thanks to the dual enrollment classes he took in high school, he was able to start off immediately taking classes in his chosen major, which is certainly different from my time there. (I spent at least a year taking boring stuff that I could not care less about with 500 other people in many of those classes.) My son's classes are smaller and in subjects that are of interest to him. He's told us about people he's met in his classes, as well as his instructors and professors. He seems to be learning his way around a very large campus with buildings that, to a newcomer, kind of all look the same. He says the dining hall food is great and that he has yet to have a bad meal there. Even that first load of laundry he had to do on his own was a success!

Thanks to a dear family friend, my dad has two season tickets to the Virginia Tech football games. My dad offered the tickets to this weekend's game to my husband and me. We decided to take him up on it. I texted our son to let him know we would be coming on Saturday and we'd take him out to eat after the game — if he wanted us to. His response was, shall I say, less than enthusiastic. Something like, “Yeah sure,” was what I got. What I later realized was he plans to sit in the student section at Saturday's first home game as an honest-to-goodness Hokie. Well, of course he does! I knew that's where he would be during the game. That's a huge perk of being a Virginia Tech student. His concern was we would expect him to sit with us. No, son, we won't cramp your style. We just want to take you out to eat when the game's over.

Blacksburg is only a little more than two hours from us. We can get to him quickly if he needs us. For that, I am thankful and that's definitely helped during this transition. Virginia Tech has a large number of international students. I can't imagine putting my 18-year-old on a plane and sending him halfway around the world to college in another country. Those moms are way stronger than I am!

And thanks to all of our modern technology, we've got texting, email and Facetime. That also makes it easier. It's not like when my dad was in college at Virginia Tech. His mom got a Sunday night phone call. That was it.

A friend told me several years ago that a mother is only as happy as her saddest child. I've always “felt” what my son's feeling. It's a mom thing, I guess. I remember when he was in elementary school, I knew the second he came out of the door after school what kind of day he'd had. I could read it on his face. If he'd had a bad day, my day was suddenly ruined. As a parent, we want our children to be happy. I'm realistic enough to know that his days in college will not always be happy ones. He's only been there a few days. There will be failures and disappointments. That's life. But for now, he seems happy and content. And that's good enough for me. Don't get me wrong. We miss him something fierce. He's our only child, and the three of us have always been a tight-knit family. But when someone asks me if I'm OK and how I'm holding up, I can honestly say, “I'm OK. Really I am. We're holding up just fine.”

Marci Gore covers Scott County news and events and can be reached at (423) 392-1365 or mgore@timesnews.net. You may also follow her on Twitter or Facebook.