She was raised in Ft. Blackmore, VA and moved to Kingsport in 1944. Bobbie married the late Plez Richards in 1945. She has two daughters, Marsha Pangelinan (late husband George) and Patty Dellinger (husband Doug). Three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She is a homemaker and worked at Bloomingdale Drug Store.

She is a Christian and has been a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church since 1945.