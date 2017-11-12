Louise Dickson Hawk

Her parents were J.W. and Carrie Dickson. She was the oldest of their 5 children. She greaduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School, class of 1935. She was saved at an early age and taught the card class at Mountain View Methodist Church. She was married to Charles ("Chick") for 59 years. They had Jean, Lana, & Charlie & there are a total of 54 grand, great-grand, & great-great-grandchildren. She is a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church & taught Sunday School for many years. Louise currently resides at Preston Place Suites Assisted Living. Her love for the Lord Jesus & others is evident in her prayer book containing hundreds of names that she has prayed for each night. She gives her time, food, words of wisdom hospitality, & uses every opportunity to bless others. She enjoyed writing her cookbook & giving it to others & her collection of Angels is a delight to all. She worked at several jobs & retired from the University of Tennessee having received the Chancellors citation for extraordinary service to the University.

A Birthday party of Family & Friends was a huge success with more than 100 people celebrating with her. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A WONDERFUL LADY!!!