Butterfield 90th Birthday

Frederick (Fred) Butterfield will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a reception to be held in his honor.

The event is from 1 pm to 3 pm on Saturday November 25, 2017 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church.

Mr. Butterfield was born on November 1, 1927 and he was married to Thelma Butterfield for 54 years.Fred is the father of John Butterfield of Kingsport, TN, Debra Comer of Tri-Cities, TN, & Anna Cole of Omaha, Nebraska. He has 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren as well. Fred is retired from Ford Motor Company and is a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church. He enjoys watching Nascar & spending time with friends & family.

The presence of family and friends is your gift to Fred.