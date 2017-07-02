Walter Carmack 104th Birthday

Walter married Hazel Compton and they had 4 children and 58 years together before her death. He was fortunate to marry again to Nola Piper and gained a precious step-family who have remained close to his heart since Nola's death almost 3 years ago. He also had 2 brothers and 3 sisters, most of whom lived their adult life in Kingsport. He has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Walter worked in the coal mines until he joined the Army and served in Hawaii from 1931 to 1934. He became welterweight champion of the Army Honolulu Division during those years. Walter is the oldest living member of First Christian Church where he served as Elder and Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir for many years. His faith is a very big part of his life.

He lived in Kingsport for 71 years and sold insurance for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company until his retirement. Walter now lives with one of his daughters in Georgia. His day consists of sleeping late, playing card games, reading, going to lunch with the neighbors and friends, entertaining visitors, visiting family, and watching tv. He is very positive and will tell you he has always had a good life.