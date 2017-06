She was married to the late Edward Byron Skeen for 58 years. They are the parents of seven children Johnny Persinger, Gary Skeen, Linda Maddox, Diane Mantooth, Connie Shupe, Timothy Skeen, and Helen Webb. She is blessed with 9 grandchildren and 11 great granchildren.

Please join the family of Margaret Skeen in celebrating her 90th birthday on Saturday, June 24 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The celebration will be held at Bays Mountain - Eastman Cabin #9. Happy Birthday Margaret!