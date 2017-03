One of six children, Vergie was born on February 9, 1927, to Martin and Dora Hayes of Limestone, TN. Married to Morgan Lady on February 11, 1944, they are the parents of one son, Norman (Mary) Lady and two daughters, Janice (John) Brooks and Dian (Doug) Shaw. She is famous for her delicious chocolate pies, green beans, quilts and beautiful flowers. Vergie was employed by Indian Path Hospital for ten years.