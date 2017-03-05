Carr 95th Birthday

Marie was born March 14, 1922 in Nickelsville, VA. She was married to the late C.W. Carr for 57 years. She is the mother of Carroll (Karen) Carr and Teresa (Joe) Frates; grandmother of Chris (Meghan) Carr and Colleen (Ken) Weems; and the great-grandmother of Catherine and Claire Carr and Tradd and Quinn Weems. Mrs. Carr has been a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for 61 years.

The family would like to invite Marie's family and friends to join us in honoring her. Your prayers and presence are the only gifts requested; however, she does enjoy and appreciate cards.