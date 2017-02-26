Virginia Murray Allison

Virginia Murray Allison will celebrate her 90th birthday with a reception to be held in her honor from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4th, 2017 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, TN. The event is being hosted by her family. Virginia was born March 2nd, 1927, in Kingsport. She was married to Dr. William L. Allison (now deceased). They both taught for many yesars in the Kingsport school system and in various countries for The Department of Defense school system. They assisted several local Church of God (Anderson, Indiana) congregations as interim pastor and wife. The family would like to invite any of Virgina's former students, co-workers, church members or special friends to join us in honoring her and her many years of service to others. Your prayers and presence are the only gifts requested. (She does love cards, however.)