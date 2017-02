Mildred was married to the late Robert R. Vaughn for 55 years. She is the mother of Barbara Carpenter (Bob) of Wilmington, NC, Linda Worley (Mark) of Kingsport, TN, Ilene Benton (Kelly) of Castle Hayne, NC, and Stepson Ronnie Vaughn (Patsy). She has 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mildred was employed at Tennessee Eastman. She especially enjoys word puzzles, sudoku, and reading.