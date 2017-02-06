Carter 90th Birthday

Edward was married to Betty Jo McClellan Carter for 60 years and he is the father of Debra Carter Smith and husband Jerry Smith of Blountville, TN. He has one grandchild, Carey Lewis Smith and husband Bob; and two great-grandchildren, Marley and Morgan Lewis of Elizabethton, TN.

Edward was employed at Power Equipment Company for 26 years and retired in 1990. He is a member of Holston View United Methodist Church. He especially enjoys spending time with his family and watching his great-granddaughters play basketball. Edward also enjoys spending time with his special friend, Nell Gray.