Droke 95th Birthday

Mr. Droke was born February 6, 1922, in Fordtown, TN, at the original Droke farm which is now part of Colonial Heights.

He has been married to Vivian Dors Droke for 69 years. He is the father of Paulette Droke of Kingsport, and Riky Droke and wife Teresa of Johnson City, TN. Mr. Droke served as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force for six years, including 21 months during Word War II when he served overseas, stationed in India.

Mr. Droke established the Droke's Family Shoe Store in 1950 in Elizabethton, and between 1950 and 1982, he established 11 stores in upper East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. He was the owner of Droke's Family Shoe Stores for 43 years, retiring in 1993.

He is the oldest living member belonging to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church. His mother was a descendant of the R.P. Gott family, who gave property for the original church in 1845. He is a member of the Farm Bureau of Sullivan County.

Mr. Droke enjoys Bluegrass and Country music. At one time he sponsored and was a member of the Country Tune Twisters and Tennessee Country Boys bands playing locally and appearing on WJHL TV.