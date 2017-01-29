Harr 90th Birthday

A drop in 90th birthday celebration will be held for Mrs. Ida F. Harr at the Outdoorsman Inc., 4535 Highway 11w, Blountville, TN 37617 on Saturday February 4th from 2 to 4 pm. Mrs. Harr attended Blountville high school and still resides in Blountville. She was married to the late Ernest Kyle Harr for over 62 years. She has two children: the late Vickie Harr Osborne and Tim Harr of Blountville and four grandchildren: Tami Salyers of Blountville, Kim Amos of Bristol, Melinda Henard of Mount Carmel and Chris Livesay of Kingsport. She has four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Harr is a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church.