Ladley 98th Birthday

January 20, 2017 Captain Herb Ladley recently celebrated his 98th birthday with friends for dinner at the Lynn Garden restaurant. The following day, a birthday luncheon with friends took place at Ridgefields Country Club. At the club, a group of ladies playing bridge broke up their card game to form a chorus to sing Happy Birthday. That evening, the last birthday event was dinner with the family at home in Ridgefields. Captain Ladley is a US Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War. In WWII, he flew fighter planes from aircraft carriers in the Pacific Ocean against Japanese installations there. In the Korean War, he was an aircraft controller both ashore and operating from a Command ship at sea in Korean waters. During the war, in Vietnam he worked for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. At present, he is a member of Kiwanis and is active in a nationwide group of aviators known as the Quiet Birdmen.