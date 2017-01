Depew 90th Birthday

Happy Birthday to Roy Depew who turned 90 on January 15, 2017 from his family, wife Mary, Barbara & Steve Grizzel, Jerry & JoAnn Depew. He has been a member of Liberty Hill Evangelical Methodist Church of Mt. Carmel for over 50 years. He was employed by Holston Defense for 38 years. He enjoys his family and going to Florida each year. God has truly blessed him. We love you from all the family.