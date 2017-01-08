logo

Woods 90th Birthday

A 90th birthday celebration honoring Clara Payne Woods was held on January 1, 2017 with her family. Mrs. Woods is a lifelong resident of Kingsport and has been married to the love of her life, Elmer Woods, for nearly 70 years.

Clara is the mother of Danny Woods and wife Carolyn of Kingsport, and the late Connie Woods Hickman. She is the grandmother of Kip Woods and wife Christy of Kingsport and Heather Harrell and husband Henry of Mount Carmel. She is also the great-grandmother of Danielle, Jarred, and Rebecca Harrell.

Mrs. Woods is the former owner and manager of Woods Grocery and has been an active and faithful member of her church, Cross Connection Church of God, formerly West Kingsport Church of God, for many years.

