Woods 90th Birthday

Clara is the mother of Danny Woods and wife Carolyn of Kingsport, and the late Connie Woods Hickman. She is the grandmother of Kip Woods and wife Christy of Kingsport and Heather Harrell and husband Henry of Mount Carmel. She is also the great-grandmother of Danielle, Jarred, and Rebecca Harrell.

Mrs. Woods is the former owner and manager of Woods Grocery and has been an active and faithful member of her church, Cross Connection Church of God, formerly West Kingsport Church of God, for many years.