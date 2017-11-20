Hello, Spartans: Eastside joins in Arby’s Classic fun

BRISTOL, Va. — First-time participant Eastside will play in the first game of the Arby’s Classic next month at Viking Hall.

Participants in the 35th annual event had already been released, but a blind draw Sunday afternoon set the pairings for the tournament that will run Dec. 26-30.

While the Spartans are in the bracket for the first time, opponent Tabernacle Baptist from Freeport, Grand Bahamas, will be making its 19th consecutive appearance when the teams meet at 1 p.m. the day after Christmas.

“We feel very honored and privileged to be a part of this tournament,” said Eastside coach Patrick Damron. “Anybody from this area is familiar with the Arby’s Classic and what type of talent the Arby’s brings to this area.

“Obviously to get invited the committee feels that you’ll be able to compete. ... We’re going to show up that first game and see if we can compete with some of the best teams in the area and the nation.”

Gate City and Dobyns-Bennett also return to the field.

“We look at it as an honor and a way to prepare for a state tournament run,” said Blue Devils coach Scott Vermillion. “The teams you play in the Arby’s are a little more athletic and certainly bigger than what we see in our league.”

Gate City features Georgetown signee Mac McClung, who dropped 52 points on Science Hill on Friday night, and Division I prospect Zac Ervin. Gate City played in two of the most entertaining games of last year’s tournament.

“We played three overtime games last year and lost all three and two were in the Arby’s,” Vermillion noted. “Those type of games are beneficial for the late-season run we hope to make.”

The Blue Devils will face 2014 champion North Mecklenburg from Huntersville, N.C., in Game 5 of the first day at 7 p.m. The Vikings feature 6-foot-9 junior Jaelyn Withers, who holds offers from North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Clemson among others.

Dobyns-Bennett drew Mater Academy out of Hialeah Gardens, Fla., as its opening opponent. They play at 5:30 p.m. on Day 2. New D-B coach Chris Poore led Jefferson County to a third-place finish in the 2014 Arby’s Classic.

“I’ve coached one time in the Arby’s Classic and played in it once as a player, and I know the experience kids get in this tournament is irreplaceable,” Poore said. “It’s great environment. I look for our first game to be a lot of fun.”

Lions coach Shakey Rodriguez is a two-time Arby’s champion, guiding Udonis Haslem and Miami Senior to the title in 1996 and Dr. Michael Krop to the 2006 championship. Rodriguez (704-180) won his 700th career game late last season.

Jesus Duquesne, a 6-7 senior, returns to lead Mater. Also back are 6-4 junior Seven Ferguson, 5-9 senior Alex Simoza, 6-3 Cedric Hunis and 6-8 junior Tyler Poindexter.

The rest of Day 1 features Science Hill facing 2010 champion Columbia of Decatur, Ga., at 4 p.m., and Webb School of Knoxville taking on Fern Creek of Louisville, Ky., at 5:30. Fern Creek finished 35-3 last year and lost in the Kentucky state semifinals. The Tigers twice defeated 2016 Arby’s champion Trinity (Louisville) last season.

Host Tennessee High wraps up Day 1 against Landstown of Virginia Beach, Va., at 8:30 p.m.

On Day 2, Sullivan East meets Lee of Huntsville, Ala., at 7 p.m. The Generals are led by 6-7 Kobe Brown, a top-50 junior, and 6-2 Kaleb Brown, a top-50 freshman.

The Dick’s Sporting Good Slam Dunk Contest is set for Friday, Dec. 29 at 5:30, ahead of the semifinals at 6:30 and 8 p.m. The Fun Factory Three-Point Contest is Saturday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m., followed by the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices for each session are $10. Tournament passes are $50 and may be purchased at the Tennessee High School Athletic Office or at any Bristol Arby’s location.

35TH ARBY’S CLASSIC

Viking Hall, Bristol, Tenn.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Game 1 — Tabernacle Baptist vs. Eastside, 1 p.m.

Game 2 — Bearden vs. Greeneville, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Columbia, Ga. vs. Science Hill, 4 p.m.

Game 3 — Fern Creek, Ky. vs. Webb School, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 — North Mecklenburg, N.C. vs. Gate City, 7 p.m.

Game 5 — Landstown, Va. vs. Tennessee High, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Game 7 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 1 winner vs. Columbus, Miss., 4 p.m.

Game 9 — Mater Academy, Fla. vs. Dobyns-Bennett, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10 — Lee, Ala. vs. Sullivan East, 7 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 2 winner vs. Lakota East, Ohio, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28

Game 12 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 13 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 14 — Game 8 loser vs. Game 9 loser, noon

Game 15 — Game 10 loser vs. Game 11 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Game 16 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 17 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 18 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 8 p.m.

Game 19 — Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29

Game 20 — Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 21 — Game 14 winner vs. Game 15 winner, 10:30 a.m.

Game 22 — Game 16 loser vs. Game 17 loser, noon

Game 23 — Game 18 loser vs. Game 19 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Slam Dunk Contest, 5:30 p.m.

Game 24 — Game 16 winner vs. Game 17 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 25 — Game 18 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Game 26 — Game 7 loser vs. Game 13 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 27 — Game 20 winner vs. Game 21 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 28 — Game 22 winner vs. Game 23 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Fun-Factory Three-Point Contest, 5 p.m.

Game 29 — Game 24 loser vs. Game 25 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 30 — Game 24 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 7:30 p.m.