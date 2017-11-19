No more ‘mental roadblock’ for Three Rivers boys

Sullivan East kicked down the state tournament door last year for District 1-AA.

The district had lost 14 straight sectional boys basketball games, including three in the previous five seasons by the Patriots, before last season’s breakthrough.

Unicoi County coach Michael Smith believes that door is still open for Three Rivers Conference teams.

“I think with what East did last year that helps,” Smith said. “It makes you think that it’s possible. It takes a little bit off the mental roadblock.”

Unicoi is one of the teams favored to be in the same spot as East when next March rolls around.

“They have one of the best players in the area in Trevor Hensley and some big, strong guys underneath,” said Happy Valley coach Chuck Babb.

Sullivan Central previously was the most recent District 1-AA team to make the trip to Murfreesboro, in 2005. The Cougars are back in Class AA beginning this season.

“This conference is deep, deeper than in the past,” said Central coach Derek McGhee. “We realize the expectations. We think we should be right there at the top.”

Elizabethton, Johnson County, Happy Valley and the reloading Patriots are considered the major contenders for the conference championship.

“It’s going to be a good league, a balanced league,” said East’s John Dyer. “I think there’s going to be a team that’s home in the district and not be in the region that’s pretty good when it’s all said and done.”

Sullivan Central

The Cougars spent the past few years wilting under the depth of bigger schools like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in District 1-AAA. Now the shoe is on the other foot with Central’s move into the Three Rivers.

“We won’t be playing those schools this year where they are rotating in 15 kids and they are all the same, but we are going to try and emulate them,” McGhee said.

“We are going to try and do some of that stuff ourselves. We’re going to be rotating our kids and calling on our kids to be unselfish and give up playing time to a fresh guy coming in and keep rolling. We actually have enough players that we can do that. We want to use our roster.”

The Cougars return a pair of All-Big 7 Conference selections and a junior perimeter ball-handler. Six-foot-3 senior Jordan Self returned from a serious football injury last year to earn All-Big 7 first-team honors.

“Jordan was about 85 percent at end of last year,” McGhee said. “He’s better now than before the injury. He’s lived in the gym.”

Senior Grayson Wright was second-team All-Big 7 last season.

“Grayson is one of those athletes you get only every so often,” McGhee said. “He can show up from soccer season and come in on Saturday and start at point guard and give you 15 points and 10 assists.”

Junior Ben Williams played mostly point guard for two years but will slide to the wing for the majority of his minutes.

The other two starting spots could and will change frequently. Junior Jackson Harrison may have a leg up for one spot because of his versatility, and competing for the No. 5 spot are seniors Chris Bradley and Tanner Arnold.

Also ready to take a turn in the spotlight are juniors Kaden Duncan and Garrett Dugger and senior Matt Long.

“I’ve had this group as a freshman coach when we finished second in the Big 7,” McGhee noted. “We’ve put all this work in for now. They’ve put everything into what we are doing this season.”

Sullivan South

Senior Ethan Ward has played in eight high school basketball games, but all came as a Rebels freshman three years ago.

Ward missed both his sophomore and junior seasons because of injuries sustained during the football season. Finally, however, the quarterback made it through a season on the gridiron unscathed and is ready to lead on the hardwood.

“Ethan is a complete difference-maker in anything he does,” said second-year coach Michael McMeans. “He’s a leader and makes a difference in your program.”

McMeans said Ward hasn’t missed a beat after his time away.

“It’s been seamless,” McMeans said. “It looks like he’s been playing all four years.”

Only one starter, 6-foot senior Devonte Mitchell, returns for the Rebels this season.

Other starters in the backcourt figure to be juniors Luke Pollack and Gavin Parker. Down low, the Rebels will go with junior Chase Bowery and senior Seth Morelock.

“We are going to be small,” McMeans said. “You just have to adjust to what you have. Chase isn’t afraid to beat and bang around down there.”

A strong sophomore class will provide the bench strength. Ben Diamond, Gannon Chase, Cole Layne and Caleb Vaughn have grown up playing basketball together year-round.

“Our sophomore class is pretty strong,” McMeans said. “And they are all going to be in a lot for us.

“We are not scared to play those guys. They’ve played a lot of basketball.”

Brent Chase and Jacob Jayne are both seniors but have little playing experience.

Sullivan East

A streak is ending for both Dyer and the Patriots.

“I got to write Gavin Grubb’s name in that lineup 134 straight games,” East’s coach said of his graduated star player. “This year is going to be different. It is definitely a new bunch.”

There are few holdovers from the Patriots’ first-ever state tournament team. Junior Dustin Bartley was the only non-senior in the starting lineup last year and averaged around nine points per game.

“Dustin really came on strong for us,” Dyer noted. “He’s a hard worker and continued working and getting better over the summer.”

The rest of the starting five figures to be senior transfer Ethan Whitley, junior Mason Johnson, junior Adam Davison and senior Corey Chapman.

“Ethan was a godsend that fell from the heavens of Texas and we were happy for him to come to East High School,” Dyer said.

Davison will run the team at point with Chapman the off guard.

Off the bench, Dyer will have juniors Trey Lowe and Bryson Burgess at wing and 6-7, 280-pound junior Dayne Davis at post.

The Patriots will likely be without the services of sophomore Eric Hare, who injured an ankle in East’s football season opener and has had three subsequent surgeries.

Unicoi County

The light on in the Blue Devils’ gymnasium means one thing: Trevor Hensley is in the building.

“Trevor comes by the house to get the keys to go shoot on his own,” said Smith, his coach. “He’s also in early in the morning shooting on his own.”

Hensley would like to follow the same path Grubb blazed last season at East when he led the Patriots to their first state tournament berth.

“The hope at Unicoi County is always to win the league, win the district, win the region and host a substate game that gives us that chance to get to the state that’s eluded us all nine times we’ve been there,” Smith said. “That never changes. That’s the objective.”

Hensley is one of three returning starters for the Devils, joining seniors Troy Podvin and 6-6 Clay Simpson.

Junior Gavin Casey and sophomore Brett Lingerfelt will be used at the point to get Hensley away from the ball some.

Brett Strother will have an increased role as will fellow juniors Danny Lowery and Austin O’Dell. Freshman Brock Thompson also will see time on the floor.

Elizabethton

Lucas Honeycutt’s Cyclones will have one of their two main stars from last year heading into the campaign. Carter Everett is back, but spark plug Corey Russell opted not to suit up this winter.

Elizabethton also will be without the services of guard Eric Wilson, who is out indefinitely with an injury.

Seven or eight players could start, including point guard Christian Price, guard Adam Cornett, freshman guard Parker Hughes, guard Evan Perkins and the 6-4 Everett at forward.

“There will be a lot of competition for playing time,” Honeycutt noted.

Nico Ashley, Corbin Montgomery, Will Miller, Will Bowers and Braden Phillips will come off the bench.

“We just have two seniors and only one with varsity experience,” Honeycutt said. “That will be tough.”

Happy Valley

Babb has longed for a Warriors player who can face him eye to eye. Junior post Bryce Carter finally fits that mold.

“This is certainly the first time we’ve had anybody over 6-3,” Babb said. “Bryce is 6-7 now, which I love. I like having big kids.

“This may be the most balanced team we’ve had,” he added. “And we’ve got some good senior leadership.”

Three-year starter Brayden Sams, the team’s leading returning scorer, is back at wing with Jake Surcey returning at point guard.

Kevin Whitaker figures to start at shooting guard. Dakota Cochran and James Harmon will split time at power forward.

Babb is still searching for depth off the bench. Landon Morefield was recruited in that regard off the football field. Will Tittle will back up Surcey at point and Noah Stevens, perhaps the Warriors’ most accurate shooter, will come in and play the 2 and the 3.

Johnson County

If the success of this year’s football team is a leading indicator, the basketball team is in for a banner season.

“I think the success of your football team, especially in rural places like Mountain City, drives the success of the rest of your athletic program all year,” said coach Austin Atwood.

Six of Arnold’s top eight players are late to hoops after a two-week run into the football playoffs.

Atwood’s eventual starting five — point guard Blake Atwood, shooting guard Bud Icenhour, small forward Sean Lewis, power forward Jordan Edes and post Nathan Arnold — have a combined 16 years’ starting experience.

Troy Arnold, Zach Eller and Jimmy Bower will come off the bench.