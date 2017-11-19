Big 7 boys basketball: Webb’s Chiefs join in the fray

Former Jefferson County coach Chris Poore has taken over the Dobyns-Bennett program and is quick to honor the Tribe legacy.

“This is a special place,” Poore said. “It’s very humbling to have the opportunity to lead this program.”

The Big 7 Conference also begins a new era with the Cherokee Chiefs, who’ve moved into District 1-AAA from District 2 thanks to the most recent round of TSSAA reclassification.

“I’m excited about it. It will be a good change for our guys,” said Cherokee coach Ty Webb.

The Chiefs figure to be chasing perennial league favorites Science Hill and D-B.

“The league is well known for having great basketball teams like Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill,” Webb said. “We want to try and add to that tradition.”

The backcourt of Daniel Boone also has stirred conversation of a championship run for the Trailblazers.

“Boone has three scorers that could go for 20 on any given night,” said Crockett coach John Good. “Nobody else has that.”

Dobyns-Bennett

Poore inherits an Indians squad returning a wealth of experience, but one that still features just three seniors.

“All 13 guys on the team have reasons they should be on the floor,” Poore said. “Our depth is our strength, but our depth is also our biggest issue. You have a lot of kids that need floor time.”

For now, Poore says one could pick any five off the list and go with them as a starting lineup. The first pick, however, would likely be 6-foot-1 senior Hayden Cassell, the heart and soul of last year’s Tribe squad.

“Hayden’s work ethic sets the tone for our team,” Poore said. “He sets the tempo with his leadership and work ethic, and the team follows suit.”

Seniors Jasun Mills and Hayden Hatcher, who transferred in from Sullivan South, will roam the backcourt.

The junior class is eight members deep.

Third-year players on the perimeter include Brody Potter, Marae Foreman, Mason Tincher, Chase Jenkins, Brit Thomas and Garrett Sherer. Versatile Riamello Wadsworth has started since Day 1.

Lendon Redwine is expected to be a post centerpiece once the transition from football is complete. Also on the inside part of Poore’s triangle offense is 6-7 sophomore Charlie Browder, and another sophomore, Abiah Releford, earned playing time last year as a freshman.

Science Hill

If there’s one word to describe the Hilltoppers under coach Ken Cutlip, it’s “unselfish,” and that philosophy has been good for more than 400 career wins.

“I’ve been fortunate to have good kids in the program, unselfish kids,” Cutlip said. “That’s been the staple of what we do. They put the team before themselves and I think we have another team willing to do that.”

The Hilltoppers enter this season lacking on experience and length, other staples of Cutlip programs.

Three seniors — David Bryant, Tate Wheeler and Junior Danso — should be among the first five of Cutlip’s changeable starting five. Bryant is the team’s most accurate long-range shooter.

Junior Jerriah Love could play point or wing. Other candidates or eventual starters include Drew Morrison, Will Stevens and 6-5 Jake Matherne.

Candidates for spots off the bench are athletic Jordan McCloyd and defensive stalwart Shane Austin.

Daniel Boone

Expectations are high in Gray. After all, the Trailblazers feature two first-team all-conference returnees as well as the league’s underclassman of the year.

“Each year we’ve advanced further and further and now the goal is to try and win the conference,” said coach Chris Brown. “We played for it last year and once you get a taste, you want to put yourself in that situation again.”

The Boone backcourt will be as good as gets in the area once the transition of Jared Lawson is complete. Lawson was a first-team All-Big 7 pick at Volunteer last year before transferring.

The other two guards are first-team all-conference senior Eric Rigsby and junior Chad Heglar.

All three can sink the outside shot and put it on the floor and attack the rim.

“We do a good job getting to the basket, so we can’t settle for jump shots all the time,” Brown cautioned. “We’re streaky sometimes and tend to rely on the outside shot too much.”

Brown expects the post positions to eventually be filled by Gunnar Norris at the 4 spot and Noah Shelton at the 5.

Shelton, the Region 1-5A offensive player of the year in football and an all-state high jumper, hasn’t played hoops since he was a freshman.

Tennessee High

No fewer than 18 Vikings were listed on the team’s preseason version of its roster.

Tennessee High lost prolific scorer Michael Mays to graduation but does return 6-5 junior Christian Webb, its second-leading scorer and leading rebounder from last year.

Playing inside last season, Webb corralled 20 rebounds in one game, one off the Vikings’ single-game record. This season, Webb will move to the perimeter.

That move is facilitated by size across the rest of the roster, including 6-4 John Harrison, 6-4 Blake Fauver, 6-5 Nolan Wishon, 6-2 Kane Mathes and 6-3 Grant Hurley.

Junior Cade Mitchell returns at point guard for the Vikings, but the status for senior Darius Eury, another starter from last year, is unknown. Eury reportedly is dealing with a bad knee injury.

Tennessee High still boasts a wealth of perimeter players including 3-point specialist Tyler Parker and the only freshman on the squad, Brandon Brown.

Other perimeter options will include Isaac Peake, Cole McBrayer and Aidan Carter.

David Crockett

The Pioneers may not have an individual player who puts up 25 points per game as in past years, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be void of offensive production.

“We don’t have a big-time scorer like we’ve had in the past,” said coach John Good. “We’re going to have to score by committee; it’s going to take a collective group.”

That committee has yet to be appointed.

“We’re going to play a lot of kids,” Good added. “I’d say in the first four minutes everybody that’s dressed will have been in the game.”

The senior class is headed by a pair of solid players in the post in 6-6 Paul Arrowood and 6-7 Austin Lewis along with Camara Bradley, who scored 17 points in the sectional game at Oak Ridge last year, and Tee Johnson, who has seen frequent action for two seasons.

John Kollie is the lone junior. Sophomores Mchale Bright and Donta Hackler were regular contributors last season.

Cherokee

To fit into the Big 7, Webb knows his club will have to match the tenacious style of the league’s members.

“I think they’ll see that we will play hard every night and leave it on the floor no matter what,” he said. “We’ll pride ourselves on our defense and our toughness.”

The Chiefs return six players from last year’s squad and are mixing in a lot of new pieces.

Junior Ryan Bledsoe will start at point, where he’s been the past two years. Senior Bronson Shipley will man the perimeter along with senior Collin Williams at the 3. Down low, Cherokee will go with senior Seth Forgety and junior Watt Watson.

“Wyatt has grown 3 or 4 inches since I got here last year, but I think he’s stopped growing and finally getting his coordination under him,” Webb said. “It’s going to be fun to watch him develop and see what kind of potential he has. I think he has a high ceiling.”

Cherokee is going with a halfcourt style of play because of its size.

“That might be one of our niches, controlling the halfcourt aspect of the game and trying to slow some of these teams down,” Webb noted.

Off the bench, sophomore Collin Trent, senior Kagan Cowan, freshman Jacob Kenner, sophomore Jonas Leeper, junior Bailey Broyles and 6-4 junior Rogan Russell will be key.

Volunteer

The Falcons return only six players who played meaningful minutes last season. The rest of the roster is a mix of promoted junior varsity and freshman players as well as a Dobyns-Bennett transplant.

“It’s still kind of tossup, intermingling six new faces, including one new to the program altogether,” said coach Greg Barnett. “But there are a lot of good prospects there.”

The returnees include 6-5 senior post Jacob Deal, junior point guard Chance Johnson and senior shooting guard Caleb Rogers.

“Caleb has played a lot,” Barnett added. “He’s a good shooter, good ball-handler and good defensive player.”

Senior Grayson Hurd played a lot at point last season but bumps down to the 3 this year.

Seniors Jeremiah Shearer and Mason Reeves share time at the 4.

The bench includes quick-handed sophomore guard Andrew Murph, athletic junior guard Peyton Baker, junior transfer Leyton Patrick, junior Ethan Dean and freshman Breiydon Gilliam.