Virginia-Wise women defeat LMU; men lose to Carson Newman

WISE — Virginia-Wise coach Elise Clyburn’s first career win was a dramatic one.

Clyburn’s Cavaliers got a basket and a free throw from freshman guard J.K. Cummings with 17 seconds left in the game and two more free throws from sophomore Cynita Webb with 3 seconds left to take an 83-80 win over the Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters.

The win was not only the first for Clyburn as a head coach, but also a signature victory in the young season for the Cavs (1-2). LMU advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA D-II tournament last season and is ranked 24th nationally in the preseason poll.

“I told our team before the game this is a game that we can make our statement. We can make our mark, I think not just only within our conference and our region but nationally. That’s a good team. That’s a team that made it to the Elite Eight last year and they didn’t real lose anybody from last year,” said Clyburn.

“So it is a big-time win. It’s a win that hopefully we can carry that momentum on with starting conference later this week.”

Webb was one of five UVa.-Wise players in double-figure scoring with 12 points. Webb also added 10 rebounds.

“We call it BCB, blue collar beast. That’s what she is. She brings her lunch pail every single day and she really carries the team. She might not have scored a lot of field goals, but she is an absolute beast down there,” said Clyburn.

The first win of the season did not come easy for UVa.-Wise.

“It was tough. We had a lot of adjustments to make, like boxing out. We had to close out the shooters. And we just had to get our offense coming to us,” said Webb.

Cummings finished with 11 points for the Cavaliers, including the dramatic final three.

“Coach said to attack and I did and lucky I was able to make the foul shot,” said Cummings.

Bianca Lockamy scored a team-high 13 points, while Hanna Oliver added 11 and Adalmaryz Gomez finished with 10.

LMU (1-2) got a game-high 15 points from Rachel Griffith, while Emily Griffith had 13 points and Shea Coker finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

In the men’s basketball game, UVa.-Wise dropped an 88-65 loss to the Carson Newman Eagles (3-0).

The loss was the third straight of the season for the Cavs (0-3).

Charles Clark finished with 20 points for the Carson Newman, while Grant Teichmann and Shaun Jones had 12 points apiece. Mason Bates finished with 10 for the Eagles.

Taiwo Badmus scored a game-high 24 points for UVa.-Wise, while Chance Sheffey had 11 for the Cavaliers.