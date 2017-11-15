Three Rivers Conference wide open

When Kristy Walling was starring for Sullivan Central back in the early 2000s, some of the Lady Cougars’ conference foes included Happy Valley, Unicoi County, Johnson County and Elizabethton.

The same foes will line the district docket once more in Walling’s first year as head coach of the Lady Cougars, which coincides with Central’s move into the Class AA Three Rivers Conference.

“I’m excited about it. I’m kind of familiar with it,” said Walling. “That’s kind of the league I was in when I played at Central. I think it’s a very competitive conference with teams that really get after it, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Other league members may not be feeling the same vibe. Many have pointed to the newcomers as one of the conference favorites.

“We have a very young team but very talented,” added Walling. “We are just focusing on the process of getting better each day.”

As many as four other teams were labeled as legitimate title contenders this season.

“I could say something really good about every team,” said Elizabethton coach Barry Johnson. “You’ll have a hard time going into any gym in this league. You won’t ever have a night off.”

SULLIVAN CENTRAL LADY COUGARS

Walling has coached eight of the dozen Lady Cougars on the 2017-18 roster during her ultra-successful tenure at Holston Middle School.

“This group did some amazing things in middle school,” continued Walling. “But high school is a totally different thing.”

Sophomore Peyton Sams is back at point guard for the Lady Cougars.

“Peyton sees the floor very well and gets the ball to the right person,” Walling said. “I just need her to shoot the ball more.”

The other starters are expect to be two more sophomores, Avery Leming and Abbey Crawford, along with junior Rachel Robinette and senior Taylor Sanders.

Leming and Robinette are adept handlers who can score off the dribble and sink the open look. Crawford teamed with sister Meg, now at Lees-McRae, in the post last year.

Other Lady Cougars expected to make contributions include sophomore Parker Hurd, senior Hannah Chandler, junior Abbi Sanderson and junior Kayla Moody.

Walling is also excited about her three freshmen, Macy McClellan, Elaina Vaughan and Katie Horne.

“We are going to play a lot of people, especially early,” said Walling. “I think everyone will contribute and everyone will be given a chance.”

SULLIVAN SOUTH LADY REBELS

Sullivan South coach Torey Haile experienced an interesting phenomenon after a recent practice.

“It’s so different to walk outside after practice and I’ve got about four of them driving now,” said Haile. “I didn’t know what to do.”

South has only one senior on the roster, but only one Lady Rebel hasn’t seen varsity minutes. In fact, every junior on the 2017-18 squad logged minutes as a freshman.

“We’ve paid our dues with our youth the last couple of years,” noted Haile. “Just being a year older, I look for that to make a difference. Our goal is to be in the top three this year.”

Sophomore McKenzie Littleton (5-5) returns at point guard with last year’s leading scorer, junior Mollie Leslie (5-6) back at the three. Junior Carissa Comsa (5-8) has claimed a starting spot in the post.

“Otherwise it will rotate,” noted Haile. “There’s not one player on the roster who won’t contribute.”

Hannah Clark is the lone member of the senior class. The 5-6 wing has always been a long-range threat, but she has expanded her game coming into her final season.

The remainder of the junior class consists of Tiffany Corby (5-8), Rachel Yates (5-6), Halle Dykes (5-6) and defensive specialist Meredith St. Clair (5-6).

“Meredith will just aggravate whoever we need her to, and she does very well with that,” Haile said.

Sophomores Alex Harris and Nicole Troutman steadily worked their way up the rotation during solid freshman campaigns. Classmate Abby Compton is the team’s only newcomer.

“Our strength is getting after loose balls and getting after rebounds. If they all keep playing as hard on defense as they’ve been playing, they will all have to play. If we can be patient on offense, we’ll be all right.”

SULLIVAN EAST LADY PATRIOTS

Nearly 6,000 career points have walked out the Dyer Dome doors at Sullivan East High School the last two years.

But the Lady Pats are hardly starting from scratch in 2017-18.

“Over the past two years, we’ve graduated a 1,400-point scorer, a 1,300-point scorer, two 1,100-point scorers and an 800-point scorer,” said coach Allan Aubrey. “So we are a brand new team.”

But it’s a team that Aubrey feels can be as successful as any he’s had at East.

“We have a lot of learning to do and a lot of growing up to do on this team,” added Aubrey. “But I like the character of this team and the coachability of this team a lot. I feel very confident in this bunch that we’ll get there.”

Returnees for the Lady Pats include seniors Megan Ollis (5-9) and Gracie Holden (5-5) and juniors Kayla Honaker (5-4) and Kylee Wolfe (5-5).

“Kayla played quite a bit last year, and she’s going to give us the steady leadership that we need,” said Aubrey. “Megan also played a lot last year. She’ll be a big part of what we are. And Kylee is ready to take the next step and be a big-time scorer.”

The most significant Lady Pat newcomer isn’t a newcomer at all. After taking a year off to concentrate following a sophomore season that saw her named as the Three Rivers Conference Newcomer of the Year, 5-11 senior post Kassidy Nelson has returned.

Nelson helped the Sullivan Central Lady Cougar soccer team to a regional tournament appearance this fall but is back in an East uniform for Lady Pats hoops.

“Kassidy missed basketball and wanted to come back, and we were happy to take her back,” said Aubrey. “She gives us some great length and great athletic ability.”

Nelson isn’t quite yet back to top form, but she should be by mid-season.

“You can’t take a year off and still be as consistent,” explained Aubrey. “Kassidy has great hands and can finish around the basket. Doing the little intricate things you see flashes, but not all the time. She has gotten better every day.”

Competition for a contributing role off the Lady Patriot bench is ongoing.

Candidates include Kenzie Thomas (5-10, Jr.), Mattie Gouge (5-3, Jr.), Sam Collins (5-10, Jr.), Ashley Nunley (6-0, So.), Mabel Olsen (5-5, So.), Morgan Bringman (5-4, So.) and Emma Aubrey (5-6, Fr.).

ELIZABETHTON LADY CYCLONES

Why not us?

That’s the message from second-year Elizabethton head coach Barry Johnson to his 2017-18 Lady Cyclones.

“I think the conference this year will be very balanced,” said Johnson. “We as much as anyone else could make a move.”

The Lady Cyclone roster is equally distributed across classes with three seniors, four juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen.

Sophomore point guard Kaylen Shell (5-7) played the most minutes among the returnees while athletic senior Destiny Little (5-7) is the top returning defender.

Adding to the offensive punch will be sophomore Kaitlyn Light (5-5) as well as junior lefty Abbey Townsend (5-6) and senior Camryn Koroma (5-8). Sophomore Kelsie Winters (5-4) is the back-up point guard.

Johnson is also excited about freshmen Morgan Headrick (5-10) and Torrie Roberts (5-4).

UNICOI COUNTY LADY BLUE DEVILS

Unicoi County Coach Kerri King has often found herself seeking more contributors during the course of the season.

This year instead of finding few options when turning to the Lady Blue Devil bench, it will be the matter of choosing the right option at the right time.

“We’ve got depth this year, and that’s different for us,” said King. “If I can find the right combination of players on the floor at the right time, we have the potential to do a lot of good things.”

Halie Padgett (5-11, Sr.) and Kenedy King (5-10, Sr.) are both returning starters while Kaylee Hendrickson (5-2, Jr.) and Chloe Powers (5-7, Jr.) should step into starting roles.

Sophomores Kaitlin Bailey (6-1), Ashtan Vance (5-8) and Kayla Street (5-4) all saw playing time as freshmen and Allee Griffith (5-8, Jr.) will expand her role in the post.

Rachel Lynch (5-6, Sr.) missed most of last year with a torn ACL, but is cleared and should see playing time as well promising freshman Caroline Podvin (5-8).

HAPPY VALLEY LADY WARRIORS

Three all-tournament performers from last year’s District 1-AA champions return for Happy Valley in 2017-18.

But the Lady Warriors are still missing 25 points and 20 rebounds from last season’s regional semifinalists.

“We’ve got to have people step up to have a good season,” said coach Larry Abel Jr. “We’ll be a work in progress early until we develop an identity.”

Reigning District 1-AA MVP Kaitlyn Roberts returns along with point guard Bayley McGee and leading returning scorer Adrienne Henegar.

McGee started both her freshman and sophomore seasons but will have this season remaining after deciding to graduate early and reclassifying as a senior.

The Lady Warriors suffered an unexpected blow when post Shalyn Whitson moved back to Kentucky.

Emerging down low are senior Haley Greene and junior Tiana Long. Potential inside depth could come from sophomores Madison Bunting and Kalee Lane or freshman Emily Lunceford.

JOHNSON COUNTY LADY LONGHORNS

Veteran coach Leon Tolley has taken over at Johnson County.

The first order of business is to simply change the perception of Lady Longhorn basketball.

“Everyone always circled Johnson County as an easy win,” said Tolley. “We’ll play as hard as we can, and we want to compete. If we don’t win, we want to be competitive. Hopefully, we’ll learn how to win some of those games.”

Senior Courtney Brooks returns and takes over at point guard, backed by sophomore Natalie Winters and freshman Sadie Stout.

Along with Winters, sophomores Adrian Hall, Taylor Cox, Taylor Parsons and Abby Cornett will be counted upon heavily.

Seniors Brittany Brooks and Kaitlyn Nichols will both see quite a bit of action. Freshman Emmy Miller is already slated to start.