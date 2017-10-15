McClung to play for Ewing at Georgetown

According to the recruiting website 247Sports, the three-star McClung is the 250th-ranked player nationally, 44th at point guard and eighth in Virginia.

His choice of coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas came just nine days after the senior de-committed from Rutgers of the Big Ten. McClulng picked the Big East school over 32 other offers, including Boston College, Seton Hall and East Tennessee State.

Georgetown is historically among the top programs in college basketball though it has fallen on hard times in the past few seasons. The Hoyas last reached the NCAA tournament in 2015, losing in the second round to Utah. The most recent of their five Final Four appearances came in 2007.

However, Ewing — perhaps the most famous player in Georgetown history — has ushered in a new era of Hoyas basketball after taking over for former coach John Thompson III this year.

McClung averaged 29.61 points per game in his junior season at Gate City, raising his career total to 1,673 in just 83 games. The high-flyer threw down more than 40 dunks during his 28-game junior year.

McClung then embarked on a stellar summer on the AAU circuit, winning the Adidas Gauntlet National Championship with Team Loaded VA. Throughout summer and fall practices, he drew attention through viral videos featuring dunks and moves that landed him on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Overtime and many other websites.

Two of McClung’s Team Loaded VA teammates, Armando Bacot and Oscar Tshiebwe, also have been offered by the Hoyas.

McClung and his Gate City teammates open the season on Dec. 12 at home against Lee.